Dolphins looking to punch their ticket to playoffs without Ryan Fitzpatrick

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The Miami Dolphins control their own destiny and can punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs with a win tomorrow, but they are going to have to do it without quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, leaving rookie Tua Tagovailoa to carry the quarterback load as they close out the regular season at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

“It hurts. He’s a leader on our team. He brings energy,” Dolphins safety Eric Rowe said of Fitzpatrick. “I’m sure it’s worse for him because he loves the game and no one wants to catch COVID.”

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, right, throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in their NFL game in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday last week. Photo: AFP

“COVID is a real-deal thing, whether you don’t have symptoms or you do. Just praying he doesn’t have symptoms or he didn’t pass it to his kids,” he said.

Fitzpatrick had a spirited start to the season before losing his job to Tagovailoa, who will try to lead Miami to their first post-season appearance in four years.

Tagovailoa, 6-2 in eight starts this season, is completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 161.4 yards per game.

Despite some struggles, including last week’s win over the Raiders when he was pulled, Dolphins coach Brian Flores had already planned to start Tagovailoa over Fitzpatrick.

“Tua has brought us a spark in many other games, but people forget that because they just remember the last thing,” Flores said. “I think Tua has played fairly well. People can disagree. We will agree to disagree in that case.”

Miami would clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win. They could still make the playoffs with a loss, but would need a loss from either the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts or Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills have already clinched their first division title since 1995, but a win would lock up the No. 2 seed in the American Football Conference playoffs.

It remains to be seen whether the Bills decide to rest quarterback Josh Allen, who has 34 touchdown passes this season, breaking Jim Kelly’s previous franchise record.

“The records, this and that, it’s cool, but the plan is to get us to 13-3 to give us a chance in the playoffs. The records don’t mean much if we can’t get it done,” Allen said.

Elsewhere, before they closed their practice facility this week because of COVID-19 issues, Cleveland appeared to be in solid shape to clinch a playoff spot because the Pittsburgh Steelers are resting many of their starters.

However, the Browns were forced to shut the facility for a second consecutive day on Thursday to conduct contact tracing as several more players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the pivotal matchup.

The Steelers had already decided to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and are expected to rest other key veterans.

With a win, Cleveland are in. Pittsburgh already know they will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the post-season, which led to coach Mike Tomlin deciding to sit his starters.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is to get his first start of the year.

The Browns (10-5) can also still sneak into the playoffs with a loss, provided they get the right combination of other results.

“We’ve got to come ready to play like it’s a playoff game,” Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt said.

Elsewhere, playoff implications are also on the line when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season.

Green Bay (12-3) can clinch a first-round bye and the National Football Conference No. 1 seed with a win or a tie against the Bears.

Chicago can clinch a playoff berth with a win over their division rivals.