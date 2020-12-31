Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei has said that he is targeting gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics after breaking world records in both distances this year.
The 24-year-old set a new 10,000m mark of 26 minutes, 11.00 seconds at the Valencia World Record Day event in October to beat Kenenisa Bekele’s time of 26:17.53 set in 2005.
At the Monaco Diamond League meeting two months earlier, he had also bettered Bekele’s 16-year-old 5,000m record by almost two seconds with a time of 12:35.36.
Photo: EPA-EFE
If Cheptegei wins gold medals in both events at next year’s postponed Games, he would become only the eighth man to complete the double.
“It would be a mountain to climb, but the challenge is up to me,” Cheptegei told the BBC. “It’s demanding a lot, in terms of racing and mindset, but I want to give myself a try to win both gold medals. It would be really amazing to win the double, but if I win gold in the 10,000m, I would still be grateful.”
Cheptegei, who runs in Nike’s Dragonfly spikes — a lightweight shoe that combines a unique foam and carbon plates — said that his gear helped him, but was not the reason for his success this year.
“The shoes really do help, but in this case the shoes are not only available to Mr Cheptegei. They are available for everyone who wants to attack the world record,” he said. “You have seen the likes of Yomif Kejelcha, Selemon Barega... It’s not about shoes only, but athletes having this period concentrating more on training and not traveling. I was focused on just this one thing ... that was breaking the world record.”
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world’s oldest living Olympic champion as well as a Holocaust survivor, is still showing off as she looks forward to turning 100 next month. “I feel good, but I don’t look in the mirror, that’s my trick. Then I remain young,” Keleti said in Budapest last month. A five-time Olympic champion, Keleti, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9, is also Hungary’s most successful gymnast, and one of the most decorated Jewish athletes. While she has dementia that affects her short-term memory, her feisty spirit remains intact. Moving in a sprightly manner around her apartment where both her life
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What