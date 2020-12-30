Tencent drops NBA broadcasts of 76ers

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games involving the Philadelphia 76ers in an apparent protest at the NBA team’s new president, Daryl Morey, who last year voiced support for Hong Kong protesters.

Tencent has been offering text updates only for Sixers games as well as those involving the Houston Rockets, Morey’s former employer. It also refused to screen Rockets games last season.

State broadcaster CCTV, which holds China’s exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any games since the season opened on Tuesday last week.

Tencent’s refusal to stream Sixers and Rockets games, and CCTV’s continued black-out, extends a year-long stand-off in the NBA’s biggest international market that has cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

Morey, then the Rockets’ general manager, tweeted “Fight for Freedom, stand with Hong Kong” in October last year, referring to pro-democracy protests that Beijing calls separatist and seditious.

Morey, who joined the 76ers early last month, told ESPN last week that he once feared his post on Twitter supporting Hong Kong protesters could end his NBA career.

However, he remained “very comfortable with what I did” even though he did not anticipate the outrage he would face from China, he said.