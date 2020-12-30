Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games involving the Philadelphia 76ers in an apparent protest at the NBA team’s new president, Daryl Morey, who last year voiced support for Hong Kong protesters.
Tencent has been offering text updates only for Sixers games as well as those involving the Houston Rockets, Morey’s former employer. It also refused to screen Rockets games last season.
State broadcaster CCTV, which holds China’s exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any games since the season opened on Tuesday last week.
Tencent’s refusal to stream Sixers and Rockets games, and CCTV’s continued black-out, extends a year-long stand-off in the NBA’s biggest international market that has cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.
Morey, then the Rockets’ general manager, tweeted “Fight for Freedom, stand with Hong Kong” in October last year, referring to pro-democracy protests that Beijing calls separatist and seditious.
Morey, who joined the 76ers early last month, told ESPN last week that he once feared his post on Twitter supporting Hong Kong protesters could end his NBA career.
However, he remained “very comfortable with what I did” even though he did not anticipate the outrage he would face from China, he said.
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world’s oldest living Olympic champion as well as a Holocaust survivor, is still showing off as she looks forward to turning 100 next month. “I feel good, but I don’t look in the mirror, that’s my trick. Then I remain young,” Keleti said in Budapest last month. A five-time Olympic champion, Keleti, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9, is also Hungary’s most successful gymnast, and one of the most decorated Jewish athletes. While she has dementia that affects her short-term memory, her feisty spirit remains intact. Moving in a sprightly manner around her apartment where both her life
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What