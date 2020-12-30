Everton are seeking “full disclosure” regarding the COVID-19 outbreak at Manchester City that resulted in their Premier League game being postponed on Monday.
Just hours before the game was due to kick off at Goodison Park, City said that they had returned a number of positive tests — including striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker — in addition to four on Friday last week.
The Premier League postponed the game, which had been set to be played in front of 2,000 fans.
Photo: AP
“Whilst Everton will always have public safety uppermost, we will be requesting full disclosure of all the information that Manchester City provided to the Premier League so the club can be clear on why this decision was taken,” Everton said in a statement on their Web site.
Premier League rules state that a game cannot be postponed unless a team has fewer than 14 players available.
On the field, Chelsea battled to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge as Oliver Giroud’s first-half header was canceled out shortly after the break by Anwar El Ghazi.
The result moved Villa and Chelsea to fifth and sixth on the table respectively ahead of yesterday’s matches, with the Midlands club having played two games fewer than the big-spending Londoners.
Leicester City jumped above Everton into second place on goal difference after scraping a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace thanks to a fine equalizer from Harvey Barnes in the 85th minute.
Leicester trailed 1-0 after Wilfried Zaha’s 58th-minute goal and then almost won the match with the last attack of the game at Selhurst Park.
However, midfielder Ayoze Perez sliced a difficult chance over with prolific striker Jamie Vardy so close to reaching the ball before him.
“I thought after we conceded the goal, some of our play, the speed of our game, was really good,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “We end up frustrated that we haven’t won the game.”
At Turf Moor, Burnley defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1.
Additional reporting by AP and staff writer
