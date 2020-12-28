Bryony Frost on Saturday became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase after riding a sublime tactical race on Frodon to give trainer Paul Nicholls a 12th success in the race.
The 25-year-old led from start to finish on the 20/1 outsider with whom she also enjoyed a landmark Grade One success at the Cheltenham Festival last year.
“I have just won the King George,” a tearful Frost said. “I had absolutely the best time on him [Frodon]. He has just smashed everyone’s expectations. I don’t argue with him too much as he is his own personality.”
Photo: AP
“I cannot stress how much this horse means to me — he is my life. You dream as a little girl to ride a horse like this,” she said.
Success in the race — worth ￡113,000 (US$151,205) to the winner and considered second only to the Cheltenham Gold Cup in terms of prestige — also makes Frost the most successful female jockey over jumps.
“I talked to my brother in the United States last night and I said I was one away from being the woman jockey with the most winners over jumps,” Frost said. “He said: ‘How cool would it be to do it in the King George?’”
Photo: AP
Frodon was the least fancied of Nicholls’ four runners with Clan des Obeaux, bidding for a third successive win in the race, finishing third.
Cyrname, who vied for favoritism in the group, ran a dreadful race and was pulled up in the finishing straight, as was another Nicholls runner, Real Steel.
The aptly named Waiting Patiently came like a train under champion jockey Brian Hughes after the last of the 18 fences, but Frost and Frodon managed to hold on, winning by two-and-one-fourth lengths.
Nicholls watched the race from the Royal Box — empty of its usual occupants, who like the rest of the usual 20,000 crowd at Kempton Park had to stay away due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and pumped his fist in celebration.
He had commented ahead of the race that he did not see Frodon as a contender, but conceded after his unexpected victory that the horse was a quirky character.
“I wasn’t expecting that, although he’s a very good horse on his day and loves it round here,” Nicholls told broadcaster ITV.
“I said to Bryony: ‘Go as quick as you can and just keep galloping, you know he’s tough and brave,’” he said.
The 58-year-old Englishman said Clan des Obeaux had run “flat.” As for Cyrname, Nicholls believed the horse had gone into a sulk when he did not get his way.
“Cyrname seemed to spit the dummy out when he got dropped in behind and probably likes to dominate, but this horse [Frodon] keeps going a gallop and never knows when he’s beat,” he said.
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka evidently does not believe the increasingly outdated adage that sports and politics do not mix. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich player has gained a reputation as an ethical campaigner taking stands against racism and anti-Semitism. He is now taking aim at Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party for its continued opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. Infection rates across Germany are higher where the AfD enjoys its biggest support, particularly in the eastern state of Saxony. “The corona crisis in particular made it more obvious what kind of party this is. For me it’s no alternative, but a shame for Germany,”
Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world’s oldest living Olympic champion as well as a Holocaust survivor, is still showing off as she looks forward to turning 100 next month. “I feel good, but I don’t look in the mirror, that’s my trick. Then I remain young,” Keleti said in Budapest last month. A five-time Olympic champion, Keleti, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9, is also Hungary’s most successful gymnast, and one of the most decorated Jewish athletes. While she has dementia that affects her short-term memory, her feisty spirit remains intact. Moving in a sprightly manner around her apartment where both her life