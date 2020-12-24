Manchester City on Tuesday increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta as the EFL Cup holders powered into the semi-finals with a 4-1 demolition of troubled Arsenal.
City ensured that it would be a miserable Christmas for beleaguered Arsenal boss Arteta by condemning his side to a fourth defeat in their past six games in all competitions.
Gabriel Jesus took just three minutes to put City ahead at the Emirates Stadium and although Alexandre Lacazette equalized, it was another night of torture for Arteta.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Arsenal reserve goalkeeper Alex Runarsson made a horrendous mistake when he allowed Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick to squirm into the net.
Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte piled on the pain for Arsenal with more goals to seal the rout.
“It’s a hard one to take, considering how the game went. This level of opponent — when you give the goals away, it makes the game impossible,” Arteta said. “A lot of strange things are happening in every game and that makes things really difficult. Runarsson has not played a lot of games for us. We all make mistakes and have to support him.”
Languishing 15th in the Premier League after losing five of their past seven games — their worst start since the 1974-1975 season — Arsenal are in crisis.
Amid talk of dressing room unrest, Arteta, who worked as Pep Guardiola’s City assistant before joining Arsenal 12 months ago, is in danger of being sacked if Arsenal’s wretched run continues into the new year.
“We have to turn it around,” Arteta said. “If we don’t, we are in big trouble. So that is the moment which is going to decide our season. On the basis of what we have shown tonight against difficult opponents, I have fighters in my team.”
Guardiola defended Arteta, saying: “He is an incredible manager. I know his proposals and what he will do. Not even a little run of bad results is going to change my opinion.”
Arteta made eight changes from their defeat on Saturday last week at Everton, yet City made seven switches of their own and still went ahead in the blink of an eye.
Jesus, without a goal in his previous seven games, started the move wide on the left when he fed Foden and made an astute run into the six-yard box.
Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross reached Jesus and, aided by Runarsson’s missed punch, the Brazilian netted with a clinical header at the near post, while the Gunners’ defense stood and watched.
Arsenal equalized against the run of play in the 31st minute, as Gabriel Martinelli’s cross from the byline found Lacazette, who threw himself forward to guide his header into the roof of the net.
City were gifted the lead again in the 54th minute, when Runarsson made a complete hash of dealing with Mahrez’s free-kick, the Iceland international allowing a shot that was straight at him to slip through his gloves like a bar of soap.
With no video assistant referee in the EFL Cup, Foden’s run from a slightly offside position went unchecked and he delivered the knockout blow with a cool flick over Runarsson.
Foden turned provider in the 73rd minute with a teasing cross that was headed in by Laporte.
City trail eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, but they are unbeaten in their past nine games in all competitions — conceding just two goals in that period.
Guardiola’s men have won the EFL Cup for the past three seasons and are bidding to become the first team to win it four consecutive years, since Liverpool won it from 1980-1981 to 1983-1984.
Brentford, fourth in the Championship, enjoyed a shock 1-0 win against Premier League side Newcastle United thanks to Josh Dasilva’s 66th-minute goal in west London.
Thomas Frank’s team had already knocked out West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and Fulham en route to the quarter-finals. Their fourth Premier League scalp took them into their first ever major domestic cup semi-final.
“I’m bitterly disappointed and very frustrated,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Sailing legend Ben Ainslie was reduced to poking fun at his multimillion-dollar British yacht as INEOS Team UK suffered another disastrous day at the America’s Cup warm-up event in Auckland yesterday. Ainslie was penalized at the start of his race against American Magic and was reminded by the umpire that meant he had to drop back 50m. “It’ll happen soon enough,” Ainslie replied, frustrated at his yacht’s lack of speed, particularly in light winds, and acknowledging that he would soon fall further than 50m off the pace. When American Magic crossed the finish line, Ainslie’s crew were five minutes behind and did not