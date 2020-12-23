Bayern’s Goretzka making ethical stand in Germany

AP, BERLIN





Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka evidently does not believe the increasingly outdated adage that sports and politics do not mix.

The 25-year-old Bayern Munich player has gained a reputation as an ethical campaigner taking stands against racism and anti-Semitism.

He is now taking aim at Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party for its continued opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka controls the ball against Lokomotiv Moscow in their UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 9. Photo: Reuters

Infection rates across Germany are higher where the AfD enjoys its biggest support, particularly in the eastern state of Saxony.

“The corona crisis in particular made it more obvious what kind of party this is. For me it’s no alternative, but a shame for Germany,” Goretzka told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

On Sunday, #SchandefuerDeutschland, or “shame for Germany,” was trending on Twitter, likely due to reactions from AfD members such as Malte Kaufmann, who said that Goretzka should “shut his cheeky mouth and play soccer.”

By Monday, #Goretzka was trending, too.

Goretzka told Welt am Sonntag that he had been threatened by AfD supporters for his past political statements.

“But above all there has been a lot more encouragement,” Goretzka said. “You have to fight against this opposition in order to improve something. We have to make it clear to people that we live in a democracy that can’t be destroyed by anything or anyone. Hate comments tend to make me position myself even more clearly.”

In March, Goretzka and Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich launched their “We Kick Corona” fundraising campaign to help social and charitable organizations continue their work through the pandemic.

They donated 1 million euros (US$1.2 million) and encouraged others to contribute more than 5 million euros.

In August, the fund contributed 75,000 euros to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland. The funds facilitated an exhibition on athletes deported to Auschwitz and an international conference on remembrance, education and dealing with wrongdoing incorporating racism and intolerance today.

Goretzka at the time said that it is “a matter close to our hearts to help ensure that the culture of remembrance is upheld even in the corona pandemic.”

In February, Goretzka visited the Dachau concentration camp memorial near Munich, posting pictures on social media with #NieWider, or “never again,” and #NeverForget.

Last month, Goretzka met 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlander in Berlin.

Friedlander is the author of Try to Make Your Life, based on her experiences as a child when she was arrested while on the run in Berlin and brought to the Theresienstadt concentration camp, in what is now the Czech Republic.

“Despite all the suffering she experienced, she has remained such a positive person. She says she loves people,” Goretzka told Welt am Sonntag. “After what Ms Friedlander lived through, it’s actually unimaginable. She even brought her Jewish star [yellow badge] along. These are moments that you literally freeze.”

Goretzka said Friedlander told him as he was leaving that “we have to be the ones to make sure that something like this never happens again. That’s her mission, that’s why she fights every day.”