AC Milan forward Rafael Leao on Sunday scored the fastest-ever goal in Serie A history, netting after six seconds in a 2-1 win at US Sassuolo which kept his side top of the table ahead of city rivals Inter.
Milan, chasing a first Serie A title since 2010-2011, launched straight onto the attack from kickoff, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home the opener.
The previous fastest goal in the Italian top flight had been Paolo Poggi’s for Piacenza against AC Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds.
Photo: AP
Milan have a one-point advantage over Antonio Conte’s Inter, who beat Spezia 2-1.
“We have four or five kickoff patterns. [Leao] was prepared,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whose side had been held 2-2 in their previous two league games against Parma and Genoa. “Winning this match counts for a lot psychologically.”
Leao, who usually plays on the wing, started at centerforward with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a leg injury and his replacement Ante Rebic also injured.
It was the 21-year-old’s third league goal this season and fourth in all competitions.
“We had prepared it in training,” Leao said. “This game was important for us, because we had lost some points in the previous matches.”
Calhanoglu thought he had scored a second on nine minutes when he fired home a Leao cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a review.
However, Alexis Saelemaekers doubled Milan’s lead in the 26th minute following good work from Theo Hernandez.
Domenico Berardi pulled a goal back late for Sassuolo, who are sixth after the defeat.
At the San Siro, Inter extended their winning league run to six matches with Achraf Hakimi getting the first goal five minutes after halftime.
Romelu Lukaku slotted in a penalty on 71 minutes for his 11th league goal of the season after a handball by M’Bala Nzola.
“This is our sixth straight Serie A win, we welcome these results because consistency will keep us competing at the top,” Conte said. “We didn’t create a huge amount, but we conceded almost nothing, it was a deserved win.”
Roberto Piccoli got a goal back for Spezia, who are just above the relegation zone after extending their winless run to six games.
Atalanta BC came from behind to crush AS Roma 4-1 in Bergamo, despite playing without captain Papu Gomez, who has fallen out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Edin Dzeko scored after just three minutes, with the Roma captain finishing from a Henrikh Mkhitaryan cross, but Josip Ilicic came off the bench after halftime to inspire the Atalanta recovery, setting up Duvan Zapata for the equalizer just before the hour mark and crossing for Robin Gosens to head in 10 minutes later.
Luis Muriel scored the third a minute after coming off the bench on 72 minutes, before Ilicic got his first league goal of the season with an impressive solo run five minutes from time.
Atalanta, with a game in hand, are seventh, while Roma, in fourth, missed the chance to move level on points with Juventus and are just ahead of SSC Napoli, who fell to a 2-0 defeat at SS Lazio.
Ciro Immobile headed home in the ninth minute, with the Italian forward setting up Luis Alberto for the second on 56 minutes following a blunder in the Napoli defense.
Napoli were playing without injured striker Victor Osimhen and club record scorer Dries Mertens, while captain Lorenzo Insigne was suspended for insulting the referee in their defeat at Inter.
“A step backwards, it wasn’t us, lackluster, ugly, light, soft,” assistant Napoli coach Luigi Riccio said.
Lazio are eighth, level on points with Atalanta.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Briton Ben Ainslie yesterday had a disastrous start to his America’s Cup challenge when the sailing legend’s big-budget “flying” yacht broke down during a warm-up event in Auckland. Defending champion Team New Zealand produced a strong opening performance in perfect conditions, while American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa showed they would be competitive. It was Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK that provided the main talking point after failing to finish either of its two heats. One of the high-tech foil arms that lift the 23m yachts above the surface of the water became stuck during its first race against the Americans, leaving it floundering