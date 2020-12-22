Leao scores fastest Serie A goal

‘PREPARED’: The league leaders launched straight onto the attack from kickoff, with Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Rafael Leao to slot home after six seconds

AFP, MILAN, Italy





AC Milan forward Rafael Leao on Sunday scored the fastest-ever goal in Serie A history, netting after six seconds in a 2-1 win at US Sassuolo which kept his side top of the table ahead of city rivals Inter.

Milan, chasing a first Serie A title since 2010-2011, launched straight onto the attack from kickoff, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home the opener.

The previous fastest goal in the Italian top flight had been Paolo Poggi’s for Piacenza against AC Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, top, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against US Sassuolo in their Serie A match in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Milan have a one-point advantage over Antonio Conte’s Inter, who beat Spezia 2-1.

“We have four or five kickoff patterns. [Leao] was prepared,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whose side had been held 2-2 in their previous two league games against Parma and Genoa. “Winning this match counts for a lot psychologically.”

Leao, who usually plays on the wing, started at centerforward with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a leg injury and his replacement Ante Rebic also injured.

It was the 21-year-old’s third league goal this season and fourth in all competitions.

“We had prepared it in training,” Leao said. “This game was important for us, because we had lost some points in the previous matches.”

Calhanoglu thought he had scored a second on nine minutes when he fired home a Leao cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a review.

However, Alexis Saelemaekers doubled Milan’s lead in the 26th minute following good work from Theo Hernandez.

Domenico Berardi pulled a goal back late for Sassuolo, who are sixth after the defeat.

At the San Siro, Inter extended their winning league run to six matches with Achraf Hakimi getting the first goal five minutes after halftime.

Romelu Lukaku slotted in a penalty on 71 minutes for his 11th league goal of the season after a handball by M’Bala Nzola.

“This is our sixth straight Serie A win, we welcome these results because consistency will keep us competing at the top,” Conte said. “We didn’t create a huge amount, but we conceded almost nothing, it was a deserved win.”

Roberto Piccoli got a goal back for Spezia, who are just above the relegation zone after extending their winless run to six games.

Atalanta BC came from behind to crush AS Roma 4-1 in Bergamo, despite playing without captain Papu Gomez, who has fallen out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Edin Dzeko scored after just three minutes, with the Roma captain finishing from a Henrikh Mkhitaryan cross, but Josip Ilicic came off the bench after halftime to inspire the Atalanta recovery, setting up Duvan Zapata for the equalizer just before the hour mark and crossing for Robin Gosens to head in 10 minutes later.

Luis Muriel scored the third a minute after coming off the bench on 72 minutes, before Ilicic got his first league goal of the season with an impressive solo run five minutes from time.

Atalanta, with a game in hand, are seventh, while Roma, in fourth, missed the chance to move level on points with Juventus and are just ahead of SSC Napoli, who fell to a 2-0 defeat at SS Lazio.

Ciro Immobile headed home in the ninth minute, with the Italian forward setting up Luis Alberto for the second on 56 minutes following a blunder in the Napoli defense.

Napoli were playing without injured striker Victor Osimhen and club record scorer Dries Mertens, while captain Lorenzo Insigne was suspended for insulting the referee in their defeat at Inter.

“A step backwards, it wasn’t us, lackluster, ugly, light, soft,” assistant Napoli coach Luigi Riccio said.

Lazio are eighth, level on points with Atalanta.