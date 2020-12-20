Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro at about the same time and have played in 170 tournaments around the world together. That gave Harrington enough experience to speak to what he saw at the PNC Championship.
“This is the first tournament I’ve ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he’s not the star of the show,” Harrington said on Friday. “He should know that himself. He ain’t the star of the show this week, and that’s very much amongst the players. Everybody is stopping to watch Charlie.”
That would be Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the 15-time Major champion.
Alastair Johnston, vice chairman at IMG, came up with the concept of this tournament 25 years ago as a 36-hole event in which TV viewers would want to see major champions play alongside their sons and daughters. As much as the Hall of Fame players were already on TV, he figured most of the curiosity would be on the children.
That has never been more true.
It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie’s smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments. Plus, he is the son of Tiger Woods.
“It’s amazing the buzz it’s created,” Harrington said. “That sums up the PNC Championship. There’s so many nice stories.”
Harrington is playing with his 17-year-old son, Paddy, who is more into rugby union and whose sole mission this week is to hit at least one drive past his father, a three-time Major champion and Europe’s Ryder Cup captain.
Mark Calcavecchia, the winner at The Open in 1989, is playing for the first time with his son, Eric.
The event in the holiday season has garnered extra attention with Woods playing for the first time.
Harrington said he has stopped to watch three swings on the range this week. One belongs to 85-year-old Gary Player. Another is Lee Trevino, who at 81 can still shape it. The third is an 11-year-old.
“It’s like: ‘Move out of the way, Tiger, let us see,’” Harrington said. “He looks like he’s a player. He looks like he’s enjoying it. He looks like he loves the game. It’s great to see.”
That is what stood out, and what Harrington said was all that mattered.
He feels the same way about his own son. He does not expect Paddy to chase a career in golf. His hope is a bonding moment — not so much between father and son, but between the son of a Major champion and the sport itself.
“I want him to love the game of golf so that he’s playing at 85 like Gary Player,” Harrington said.
