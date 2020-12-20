Youssoufa Moukoko on Friday became the Bundesliga’s youngest-ever goal-scorer, but could not prevent Borussia Dortmund losing to Union Berlin 2-1.
Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, equalized with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund manager Edin Terzic.
“We have to congratulate the young 16-year-old on his goal. It’s something special,” Union captain Christopher Trimmel said.
Photo: AFP
Union’s Marvin Friedrich scored the winner with a header to a corner in the 78th minute for the home side to move just a point behind Dortmund after 13 games played.
“We’re on the right path,” said Trimmel, who drew with Bayern Munich 1-1 last weekend and followed on Tuesday by drawing against VfB Stuttgart 2-2.
“Many people said we’d struggle with the absences of [injured forwards] Max Kruse and Joel Pohjanpalo, but we’re a team. It’s fun,” he said.
Dortmund had been hoping for their second win in two games under Terzic, who replaced the fired Lucien Favre on Sunday last week.
Terzic started with a 2-1 win against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, but his team were forced into mistakes by Urs Fischer’s well-organized home side.
Fischer had two empty spots on his substitutes’ bench due to injuries.
The first big chance fell to Union’s Taiwo Awoniyi when Mats Hummels did just enough to put him off.
Terzic evidently told his players to pressure their opponents, for they pressed and harried any time a Union player had the ball.
Gio Reyna’s pressure on Friedrich set Moukoko on his way. He teed up the unmarked Jadon Sancho, but the England forward fired off-target.
A mistake from Thomas Meunier almost proved costly for the visitors. Awoniyi was thwarted by a fine save from Roman Burki and Cedric Teuchert fired over the unguarded goal on the rebound.
Sheraldo Becker had another great chance 10 minutes later, but shot weakly at Burki.
Moukoko came closer than anyone before the break when he crashed a shot off the right post.
Awoniyi finally broke the deadlock from close range in the 57th minute when Grischa Promel headed on a corner, but Moukoko equalized three minutes later with a rocket inside the left post after being played in by Raphael Guerreiro.
Then Dortmund’s defense left Friedrich free to head in.
