Australia spearhead Pat Cummins was pleasantly surprised by their fiery, flawless display of pace bowling which consigned India to a record low total in the opening day-night Test yesterday.
Cummins’ double strikes on the third day unhinged Virat Kohli’s India, who were shot out for 36, their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket.
“We thought if we could get them out for 200 today, have a bit of a bat, we’d stay in the game, but for that to happen in the first hour: Amazing,” Cummins told Channel 7 after claiming 4-21 to go with his three first-innings wickets.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It was just one of those days where everything came off, everything we tried worked,” he said.
Cummins said that they bowled well in the first innings, too, but were richly rewarded for tweaking their length yesterday.
“We found in the first innings there was actually a lot of bounce, so to hit the stumps it almost felt like it had to be a half volley, but when we got into our work we were able to get up there a bit fuller, make the batters make decisions, make it harder to leave the ball and fortunately it all came off today,” he said.
The 27-year-old likened his team’s bowling performance to last year’s Headingley Test, when they skittled England for 67 in the first innings.
“Last year in Headingley, first innings, we had a similar day out. Today and then are by far the best I’ve seen us bowl,” Cummins said.
Josh Hazlewood was Australia’s wrecker-in-chief against India at the Adelaide Oval, claiming 5-8, while Mitchell Starc could not add to his first-innings haul of four wickets.
“At one stage he told Starcy: ‘I’m going to try and keep my wickets above my runs here,’ so he was cheeky there towards the end,” Cummins said of Hazlewood.
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
ADAPTABLE: Despite Kim saying it took time to get used to playing on Bermuda grass, she managed to continue South Korea’s domination of the US Women’s Open US Women’s Open champion Kim A-lim likes the Champions Golf Club venue so much she said she wants to put up a tent and stay a few more days. With two weeks quarantine awaiting her back in South Korea it is no surprise that she is reluctant to leave Houston. Kim, making her US Women’s Open Championship debut, started the final round five strokes back and was trailing leader Amy Olson by two shots through 15 holes when she caught fire on a cold morning to finish the final round on Monday with a 67. She tied the record for the biggest
CHASING THE BELTS: After defeating Pulev, who had lost only once before, Joshua might have to wait for Tyson Fury to take on Deontay Wilder before they can fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday said he wants to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles in an all-British clash with Tyson Fury after a dominant ninth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at London’s Wembley Arena. In front of 1,000 fans, with attendance limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr last year as the 39-year-old Pulev was swatted aside. Attention now turns to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Fury next year. “I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury
Briton Ben Ainslie yesterday had a disastrous start to his America’s Cup challenge when the sailing legend’s big-budget “flying” yacht broke down during a warm-up event in Auckland. Defending champion Team New Zealand produced a strong opening performance in perfect conditions, while American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa showed they would be competitive. It was Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK that provided the main talking point after failing to finish either of its two heats. One of the high-tech foil arms that lift the 23m yachts above the surface of the water became stuck during its first race against the Americans, leaving it floundering