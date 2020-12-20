Cummins surprised by bowlers’ results

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins was pleasantly surprised by their fiery, flawless display of pace bowling which consigned India to a record low total in the opening day-night Test yesterday.

Cummins’ double strikes on the third day unhinged Virat Kohli’s India, who were shot out for 36, their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket.

“We thought if we could get them out for 200 today, have a bit of a bat, we’d stay in the game, but for that to happen in the first hour: Amazing,” Cummins told Channel 7 after claiming 4-21 to go with his three first-innings wickets.

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking five India wickets on Day 3 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval in Australia yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It was just one of those days where everything came off, everything we tried worked,” he said.

Cummins said that they bowled well in the first innings, too, but were richly rewarded for tweaking their length yesterday.

“We found in the first innings there was actually a lot of bounce, so to hit the stumps it almost felt like it had to be a half volley, but when we got into our work we were able to get up there a bit fuller, make the batters make decisions, make it harder to leave the ball and fortunately it all came off today,” he said.

The 27-year-old likened his team’s bowling performance to last year’s Headingley Test, when they skittled England for 67 in the first innings.

“Last year in Headingley, first innings, we had a similar day out. Today and then are by far the best I’ve seen us bowl,” Cummins said.

Josh Hazlewood was Australia’s wrecker-in-chief against India at the Adelaide Oval, claiming 5-8, while Mitchell Starc could not add to his first-innings haul of four wickets.

“At one stage he told Starcy: ‘I’m going to try and keep my wickets above my runs here,’ so he was cheeky there towards the end,” Cummins said of Hazlewood.