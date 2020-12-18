Australia’s Tim Tszyu has targeted a world title shot on home soil after retaining his WBO Global and IBF Australasian super welterweight belts on Wednesday with a first-round knockout of Bowyn Morgan in front of 11,820 fans at Western Sydney Stadium.
Tszyu’s brutal demolition of New Zealander Morgan inside two minutes took his record to 17-0 with 13 knockouts and the fighter a step closer to matching his Russian-born father, Kostya Tszyu, as a world champion.
Complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean Tim Tszyu could be fighting for the WBO world title early next year against Argentine Brian Castano and the Sydneysider was clear in his ambitions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I’m done with Australia. I want the Mexicans, the Americans, the top-level boys,” Tim Tszyu told reporters.
“I’m getting more mature. I just turned 26, I haven’t even reached my peak. I’ve got another three or four years before I reach my peak. That’s why I want the best experience, to fight the best fighters right now,” he said.
Patrick Teixeira holds the WBO super welterweight world belt, but he has been given a deadline of Jan. 6 to announce a mandatory title defense against Castano or lose the title.
The Brazilian is unlikely to meet the deadline because of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, clearing the way for a Castano-Tim Tszyu title fight early next year.
Tim Tszyu said he would be happy to travel overseas, but would prefer to fight in Sydney, where sporting events are being staged with crowds because of the country’s relative success in containing COVID-19.
“You can fight in front of no one in America or fight here in front of a big crowd,” Tim Tszyu said.
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,
Former armed robber John McAvoy is acutely aware that he could have become just another statistic — a criminal shot and killed by police on the streets of London after a failed heist in 2005. Instead, with the help of one of his prison officers, he turned his life around to become a world-record holder in indoor rowing and a Nike-sponsored athlete. The turning point for McAvoy was when he learned in 2009 of the death of his friend Aaron Cloud, who was killed making a getaway from an armed robbery in the Netherlands. “It was probably the most profound thing to happen
Weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching is to receive the gold medal she was awarded in 2016 for her performance at the 2012 London Olympics sometime next year after the gold was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Hsu won a silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event, finishing behind Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan. However, three weeks before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the International Weightlifting Federation announced that the Kazakh weightlifter had failed her drug test and that Hsu would replace her as the gold medalist. The IOC formally confirmed Chinshanlo’s disqualification from the London games on Oct. 27,
CHASING THE BELTS: After defeating Pulev, who had lost only once before, Joshua might have to wait for Tyson Fury to take on Deontay Wilder before they can fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday said he wants to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles in an all-British clash with Tyson Fury after a dominant ninth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at London’s Wembley Arena. In front of 1,000 fans, with attendance limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr last year as the 39-year-old Pulev was swatted aside. Attention now turns to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Fury next year. “I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury