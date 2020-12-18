Tszyu targets world title shot after Morgan demolition

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australia’s Tim Tszyu has targeted a world title shot on home soil after retaining his WBO Global and IBF Australasian super welterweight belts on Wednesday with a first-round knockout of Bowyn Morgan in front of 11,820 fans at Western Sydney Stadium.

Tszyu’s brutal demolition of New Zealander Morgan inside two minutes took his record to 17-0 with 13 knockouts and the fighter a step closer to matching his Russian-born father, Kostya Tszyu, as a world champion.

Complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean Tim Tszyu could be fighting for the WBO world title early next year against Argentine Brian Castano and the Sydneysider was clear in his ambitions.

Tim Tszyu of Australia, right, punches Bowyn Morgan of New Zealand in their WBO Global Light Middleweight World Title elimination bout during Sydney Super Fight boxing night at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I’m done with Australia. I want the Mexicans, the Americans, the top-level boys,” Tim Tszyu told reporters.

“I’m getting more mature. I just turned 26, I haven’t even reached my peak. I’ve got another three or four years before I reach my peak. That’s why I want the best experience, to fight the best fighters right now,” he said.

Patrick Teixeira holds the WBO super welterweight world belt, but he has been given a deadline of Jan. 6 to announce a mandatory title defense against Castano or lose the title.

The Brazilian is unlikely to meet the deadline because of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, clearing the way for a Castano-Tim Tszyu title fight early next year.

Tim Tszyu said he would be happy to travel overseas, but would prefer to fight in Sydney, where sporting events are being staged with crowds because of the country’s relative success in containing COVID-19.

“You can fight in front of no one in America or fight here in front of a big crowd,” Tim Tszyu said.