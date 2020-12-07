The notorious Cape of Storms off Cape Town, South Africa, has lived up to its reputation, bringing an abrupt end to the chances of Britain’s Sam Davies and three other skippers in the Vendee Globe.
By Saturday evening, three damaged yachts in the round-the-world race had tottered into the safety of Cape Town Harbour.
Davies said her boat Initiatives-Coeur hit an unidentified floating object that brought the vessel to a sudden and horrific stop and damaged the keel.
Photo: AFP
“Three nights ago, it was a really violent collision that stopped the boat, and straight away I discovered all or part of the keel structure inside the boat was cracked,” she said.
Davies said that she was making food when the violent impact threw her across her cabin.
“I hurt my ribs and everything inside the boat just went flying, when everything stopped dead,” she said.
This is the third time Davies is participating in the grueling event. She placed fourth in the 2008-2009 edition and had to pull out early in the 2012-2013 edition due to dismasting.
“I was in the top 10. I was really happy with my race and how it was going. It’s a real shame that it has to finish like this,” the 46-year-old said.
Three other boats were also damaged in the raging waters.
Davies’ training mate, Frenchman Sebastien Simon, pulled into Cape Town Harbour several hours after she arrived.
Ironically Simon also had to sail for safety after his new-generation Arkea Paprec also struck an unidentified object in the ocean.
“We’ve ended up with the same bad luck in the same place,” Davies said. “Over the last few days, we’ve been exchanging messages and comforting each other for our communal bad luck.”
Fellow Briton Alex Thomson also reached Cape Town on Saturday. He suffered rudder damage in the Southern Ocean, forcing him to retire from the race.
Although Davies cannot formally continue the race after receiving outside help for repairs, she is determined to finish to support a charity that enables children with severe heart defects to be operated on in France.
“It’s a physical race, but it’s not the physical force that makes a difference it’s the mental force,” Davies said.
In a drama-filled week at sea, Kevin Escoffier had a narrow escape on Thursday when he was rescued by fellow competitor Jean Le Cam after a giant wave folded his boat in two.
Sailing serenely at the head of the fleet is Charlie Dalin.
At the helm of his new generation foil-equipped Apivia he was more than 388.4km clear of Thomas Ruyant’s LinkedOut.
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday