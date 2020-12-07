Chelsea beat Leeds, take top spot

AFP, LONDON





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes there is even more to come from his team after the Blues on Saturday moved to the top of the English Premier League with a 3-1 win over Leeds United on the night 2,000 fans returned to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s men had to bounce back after Patrick Bamford’s early opener against his former club, but the home fans in attendance after the COVID-19-enforced absence got a glimpse of why the new-look Chelsea are title contenders, as goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

Victory takes Lampard’s men a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who yesterday were to face Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma, center left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal against Leeds United in their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London, England, on Saturday. Photo: AP

“We are a [team in] progression,” Lampard said. “When you bring in new players and have young players, people moving to a new country, different city, different teammates, it takes time. I think there is more uplift in us.”

“Whether it is this season we can get to real heights we want, we don’t know. It’s a long season. Consistency is our next challenge,” he added.

Edouard Mendy had conceded just once in six previous Premier League appearances to solve Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes, but the Ivorian was partly at fault as Bamford kept up his fine start to the season after just four minutes.

The Leeds striker scored his eighth goal in 11 games with a calm finish to round a hesitant Mendy after Kalvin Phillips’ pass opened up the Blues defense.

Giroud earned his first Premier League start of the season, levelling the score at 27 minutes when he slotted home Reece James’ dangerous low cross.

After the break, the chances for Chelsea soon began to flow as Illan Meslier had to make a brilliant double save from Werner before Mason Mount’s goalbound shot was deflected over by Ezgjan Alioski.

From the resulting corner, Mount’s delivery was powered home by Zouma for the centreback’s fourth goal of the season.

Werner passed up another glorious chance as he again shot too close to Meslier with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Yet the German finally made a positive contribution in stoppage time as he accelerated away down the right and squared for Pulisic to get his injury-hit season up and running.

Meanwhile, Manchester United roared back to beat West Ham United 3-1. United fell behind at the London Stadium, but for the fifth consecutive away league game came back to win as a three-goal blitz from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford turned the tables in a 13-minute spell after half-time.

United are now fourth in the table, one point ahead of Manchester City, who earlier cruised past Fulham 2-0.