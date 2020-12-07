Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes there is even more to come from his team after the Blues on Saturday moved to the top of the English Premier League with a 3-1 win over Leeds United on the night 2,000 fans returned to Stamford Bridge.
Lampard’s men had to bounce back after Patrick Bamford’s early opener against his former club, but the home fans in attendance after the COVID-19-enforced absence got a glimpse of why the new-look Chelsea are title contenders, as goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.
Victory takes Lampard’s men a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who yesterday were to face Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.
Photo: AP
“We are a [team in] progression,” Lampard said. “When you bring in new players and have young players, people moving to a new country, different city, different teammates, it takes time. I think there is more uplift in us.”
“Whether it is this season we can get to real heights we want, we don’t know. It’s a long season. Consistency is our next challenge,” he added.
Edouard Mendy had conceded just once in six previous Premier League appearances to solve Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes, but the Ivorian was partly at fault as Bamford kept up his fine start to the season after just four minutes.
The Leeds striker scored his eighth goal in 11 games with a calm finish to round a hesitant Mendy after Kalvin Phillips’ pass opened up the Blues defense.
Giroud earned his first Premier League start of the season, levelling the score at 27 minutes when he slotted home Reece James’ dangerous low cross.
After the break, the chances for Chelsea soon began to flow as Illan Meslier had to make a brilliant double save from Werner before Mason Mount’s goalbound shot was deflected over by Ezgjan Alioski.
From the resulting corner, Mount’s delivery was powered home by Zouma for the centreback’s fourth goal of the season.
Werner passed up another glorious chance as he again shot too close to Meslier with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Yet the German finally made a positive contribution in stoppage time as he accelerated away down the right and squared for Pulisic to get his injury-hit season up and running.
Meanwhile, Manchester United roared back to beat West Ham United 3-1. United fell behind at the London Stadium, but for the fifth consecutive away league game came back to win as a three-goal blitz from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford turned the tables in a 13-minute spell after half-time.
United are now fourth in the table, one point ahead of Manchester City, who earlier cruised past Fulham 2-0.
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday