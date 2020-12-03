Taiwan’s table tennis players retain top rankings

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju remained the world No. 7 male table tennis player and Cheng I-ching the world No. 8 female player in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday.

All ITTF events were canceled starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world rankings were frozen in April, but tournament play resumed last month with the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Finals.

Lin and Cheng reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup and ITTF Finals, helping to maintain their rankings.

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju returns to China’s Xu Xin in their ITTF Finals men’s singles match in Zhengzhou, China, on Nov. 20. Photo from the International Table Tennis Federation Web site

In the men’s rankings, China’s Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Ma Long retained the world’s top three spots, while China’s Lin Gaoyuan was ranked fourth and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto fifth.

Taiwanese veteran Chuang Chih-yuan was ranked 26th, up four places from the previous rankings, while Chen Chien-an was 69th, down one spot.

In the women’s rankings, China’s Chen Meng retained the top spot, while China’s Sun Yingsha climbed to second, ahead of Japan’s Ito Mima, who fell to third.

Taiwan’s Cheng I-ching returns to China’s Wang Manyu in their Women’s World Cup singles match in Macau on Friday last week. Photo from the International Table Tennis Federation Web site

China’s Wang Manyu, Ding Ning and Zhu Yuling were ranked fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu, who last month reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup, moved up one place to 25th.