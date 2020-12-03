Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju remained the world No. 7 male table tennis player and Cheng I-ching the world No. 8 female player in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday.
All ITTF events were canceled starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world rankings were frozen in April, but tournament play resumed last month with the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Finals.
Lin and Cheng reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup and ITTF Finals, helping to maintain their rankings.
Photo from the International Table Tennis Federation Web site
In the men’s rankings, China’s Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Ma Long retained the world’s top three spots, while China’s Lin Gaoyuan was ranked fourth and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto fifth.
Taiwanese veteran Chuang Chih-yuan was ranked 26th, up four places from the previous rankings, while Chen Chien-an was 69th, down one spot.
In the women’s rankings, China’s Chen Meng retained the top spot, while China’s Sun Yingsha climbed to second, ahead of Japan’s Ito Mima, who fell to third.
Photo from the International Table Tennis Federation Web site
China’s Wang Manyu, Ding Ning and Zhu Yuling were ranked fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu, who last month reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup, moved up one place to 25th.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo