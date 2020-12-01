Formula One bosses on Sunday promised a full investigation into the failings exposed by Romain Grosjean’s terrifying fireball crash in the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
As widespread praise for modern safety measures, led by race winner Lewis Hamilton, echoed around the paddock at Sakhir’s Bahrain International Circuit, Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said that there had been unpredictable and worrying failures.
However, he joined many, including Grosjean, in paying tribute to the life-saving role played by the “halo” safety device built around the cockpit of Grosjean’s Haas car.
“There will be a thorough investigation undertaken into the crash,” Brawn said. “The fire is worrying. The split in the barrier is worrying and the barrier coming apart, but we can be happy with the safety of the car — that got us through today, but things failed in an unpredictable way.”
“We haven’t seen anything like that for a very long time, but the barrier splitting normally results in a fatality,” he said. “The ‘halo’ saved the day and it saved Romain. There was controversy in developing it initially, but there can’t be any doubt now, so hats off to those who pushed for the introduction.”
There was opposition to the idea of the halo when former Formula One race director Charlie Whiting championed it in 2018.
“I wasn’t for the halo some years ago, but I think it’s the greatest thing we brought to Formula One and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today,” Grosjean said.
The device was proposed and created in the aftermath of the death of Jules Bianchi, who died in 2015 from head injuries sustained in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, nine months earlier.
The French driver’s mother, Christine, on Sunday sent a brief and poignant message that summed up the value of the device.
“They introduced the halo after my son’s accident and now the halo has saved Romain’s life today,” she wrote. “This is great. I’m glad that he is ok.”
World champion Hamilton also expressed his gratitude.
“It was such a shocking image to see. It’s horrifying. I’m just so grateful the halo worked — it’s a reminder that this is a dangerous sport,” the Briton said.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all