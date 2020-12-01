F1 vows full probe into Grosjean’s horror crash

AFP, SAKHIR, Bahrain





Formula One bosses on Sunday promised a full investigation into the failings exposed by Romain Grosjean’s terrifying fireball crash in the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

As widespread praise for modern safety measures, led by race winner Lewis Hamilton, echoed around the paddock at Sakhir’s Bahrain International Circuit, Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said that there had been unpredictable and worrying failures.

However, he joined many, including Grosjean, in paying tribute to the life-saving role played by the “halo” safety device built around the cockpit of Grosjean’s Haas car.

“There will be a thorough investigation undertaken into the crash,” Brawn said. “The fire is worrying. The split in the barrier is worrying and the barrier coming apart, but we can be happy with the safety of the car — that got us through today, but things failed in an unpredictable way.”

“We haven’t seen anything like that for a very long time, but the barrier splitting normally results in a fatality,” he said. “The ‘halo’ saved the day and it saved Romain. There was controversy in developing it initially, but there can’t be any doubt now, so hats off to those who pushed for the introduction.”

There was opposition to the idea of the halo when former Formula One race director Charlie Whiting championed it in 2018.

“I wasn’t for the halo some years ago, but I think it’s the greatest thing we brought to Formula One and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today,” Grosjean said.

The device was proposed and created in the aftermath of the death of Jules Bianchi, who died in 2015 from head injuries sustained in a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, nine months earlier.

The French driver’s mother, Christine, on Sunday sent a brief and poignant message that summed up the value of the device.

“They introduced the halo after my son’s accident and now the halo has saved Romain’s life today,” she wrote. “This is great. I’m glad that he is ok.”

World champion Hamilton also expressed his gratitude.

“It was such a shocking image to see. It’s horrifying. I’m just so grateful the halo worked — it’s a reminder that this is a dangerous sport,” the Briton said.