Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals.
Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA.
Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan.
Photo courtesy of the CTFA
Lo used Chen Wei-jen as a lone striker, while leading scorer Marc Fenelus was moved into a midfield role. Third-choice goalkeeper Jiang Zhi-hsien was also given a start.
Tatung opened the scoring ahead of the half-hour mark when midfielder Huang Wei-min burst inside and blasted into the net, before Fenelus equalized five minutes later with a powerful header for his 19th goal of the season.
Burkinabe forward Ben Ouedraogo scored on a breakaway for Tatung a few minutes after halftime, before Ivorian striker Samuel beat the off-side trap and slotted past Jiang to wrap up the victory and end Taiwan Steel’s 12-match winning streak.
Photo: AFP
“It has been a long campaign and consistency in our performances is the main reason we won the title,” Taiwan Steel skipper Wu Chun-ching said after receiving the trophy. “Our team signed several top-level players ... but early in the season we had setbacks and did not get the desired results. In the second half of the season we had more solid teamwork, and were much better in transition from defense to offense, so we went on the winning streak and became league champions.”
“In the early months, some of the new acquisitions would not cooperate with their teammates, playing their own way, so without teamwork our performances suffered,” Lo said. “We asked them to communicate better and drilled them on the tactics, and they gradually let go of the self-centered play. It was the main reason we improved from our early woes and won the title.”
Samuel’s goal was his 20th of the season, handing him the Golden Boot for the top scorer in front of Fenelus and Taichung Futuro’s South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong, who both scored 19.
Elsewhere, Taipower claimed second place by defeating Hang Yuan 3-1 in New Taipei City, while Futuro finished in third place, despite falling to a shock 1-0 loss to Ming Chuan University, who finished bottom and are relegated to the second division.
National University of Sport edged the Red Lions 2-1 in Hsinchu as they finished in sixth and seventh place respectively.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all