Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022.
The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year.
Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026, maybe 2025.”
“It doesn’t make sense to keep investing hundreds of millions of dollars in these engines,” he said.
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto on Thursday said that his team would support a freeze for engine regulations starting in 2022, having previously been “firmly against it,” even though rivals Mercedes supported it.
Honda supply Red Bull and sister team Alpha Tauri with power units, but are to leave F1 at the end of next year.
Red Bull have made clear they want to take over the intellectual property rights to their Honda engines and continue using them for both teams.
Formula One plans to introduce a new power unit in 2026, but might bring that forward to 2025.
Horner said he hopes now that Renault will also relent in their opposition to the freeze.
“One would have thought that for Renault it would have been completely logical as well,” Horner said. “Let’s see. It’s encouraging to hear that Ferrari are backing that position.”
On Friday, Alex Albon accepted the blame after his heavy and expensive crash during practice, which threatened to derail his future with Red Bull.
The London-born Thai driver, who has struggled this year to match the pace of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, said he knew he should have backed off when he ran wide at the final corner before careering off into the barriers.
“It was just one of those things,” he said as he tried to make light of his crash, which wrecked most of his car. “I should have pulled out of it really.
“I was a bit surprised by the lack of grip. And it was quite a difficult, awkward angle — it wasn’t fun,” he said.
His crash came midway through the floodlit second session at the Bahrain International Circuit at Sakhir.
The right side of his Red Bull car was severely damaged and both wheels were left hanging only by their tethers.
Albon, who is fighting to keep his seat in the team next year after being warned to “raise his game,” was lucky to escape injury.
On Friday, Lewis Hamilton relished his return after 12 days off by securing a “double top” with the fastest lap in the two opening practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
However, the Mercedes driver was outdone in the third practive, with Verstappen setting a time of 1 minute, 28.355 seconds, with Hamilton 0.263 seconds slower in second.
Valtteri Bottas was third-fastest in the third practice, 0.366 seconds behind Verstappen.
Hamilton said that he was happy to be back in his Mercedes car, but lambasted Pirelli as he explained why he was unhappy with their prototype tyres.
“It is great to be out there again,” he said. “I always love driving. It has been a bit like a test day with a lot of stuff to do and the track has been very dusty.”
However, he was critical when asked about the tires.
“I’m really trying very hard not to say anything, but they are 3kg heavier and like a second a lap slower,” he said.
Hamilton prefaced his comments with respect and praise for the role of the Italian tire suppliers in F1 before he gave vent to his feelings, as shared by many other drivers.
“We’ve got a team here from Pirelli and I have the utmost respect for the guys who come here and load our tyres up, bring them here and keep us safe — they do an amazing job,” he said.
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Taiwan Steel on Sunday defeated Hang Yuan 3-1 to clinch the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) title with a match to spare after Taipower were held to a 1-1 draw by National University of Sport. The victory saw Tainan achieve the rare achievement of being “double champions” after the Uni-President Lions baseball team won the CPBL championship earlier this month against the CTBC Brothers. Turks and Caicos striker Marc Fenelus powered a header into the top corner to give the league leaders an early lead over Hang Yuan in New Taipei City. Just before the hour mark, Hang Yuan defender Hsu Yi fouled