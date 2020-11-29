The All Blacks yesterday crushed Argentina 38-0 as they roared back from two straight defeats to put one hand on the Tri Nations trophy.
The three-time world champions went into the match under huge pressure after slumping to the Wallabies then the Pumas, leaving them facing the prospect of three losses in a row for the first time in more than 20 years.
However, spurred on by a backlash from their notoriously demanding fans, Ian Foster’s team bounced back emphatically with a five-tries-to-nil win in brutally hot and humid conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.
Photo: AP
It was a far more disciplined All Blacks who dominated the first half, going to the break 10-0 ahead, but there were also missed opportunities with two tries disallowed.
Argentina made 10 changes to the team who drew with the Wallabies last week and they lacked cohesion, with New Zealand taking full advantage.
Two tries in quick succession from replacement fullback Will Jordan in the final quarter sealed the victory and a crucial bonus point for winning by three tries or more.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It all but secured the Tri Nations silverware for New Zealand, who have 11 points from four games.
Australia are to play Argentina next week and either side could feasibility edge out the All Blacks, but it would take a bonus point win and by a huge margin given New Zealand’s vastly superior points differential.
Defeat brought Argentina’s fairy-tale run to a shuddering halt in the tournament’s penultimate round after they beat New Zealand 25-15 then battled to a 15-15 draw with Australia.
Photo: AFP
It proved extra painful for Mario Ledesma’s men, who were hoping to lift the spirits of their nation after the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.
New Zealand captain Sam Cane laid an All Blacks jersey emblazoned with Maradona’s name and shirt number, 10, in the center of the field ahead of the kick-off as a mark of respect.
Victory eased the pressure on Foster, who had been facing calls for his axing after just five games in charge following their twin defeats.
Photo: AFP
He shuffled his forward pack to better deal with Argentina’s physicality and they responded well.
Their scrum was in charge and they cut out the errors that cost them two weeks ago.
With temperatures above 30°C, fullback Beauden Barrett went over the try line early on as they applied pressure, but a video review showed a knock-on.
However, the initiative was with the All Blacks and the breakthrough soon came with hooker Dane Coles powering over in the corner in his 50th Test, with Richie Mo’unga nailing a difficult conversion.
Mo’unga kicked a penalty to put them 10-0 up mid-way through the half as Argentina struggled to get their hands on the ball.
Powerhouse winger Caleb Clarke should have put them further in front, but his try was ruled out after his hand went into touch as he slid for the line.
After almost 75 percent possession in the first 40 minutes, New Zealand again dominated the second stanza and deservedly got another try from a lineout when the ball was fed to Ardie Savea, who bulldozed across the line.
Jordan, in only his second Test, grabbed the all-important third try with 13 minutes left after picking up a wayward ball and sprinting to the line, then got another minutes later when he intercepted a pass and darted down the right wing.
Patrick Tuipulotu put the icing on the cake with their fifth try five minutes after the hooter.
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all
Taiwan Steel on Sunday defeated Hang Yuan 3-1 to clinch the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) title with a match to spare after Taipower were held to a 1-1 draw by National University of Sport. The victory saw Tainan achieve the rare achievement of being “double champions” after the Uni-President Lions baseball team won the CPBL championship earlier this month against the CTBC Brothers. Turks and Caicos striker Marc Fenelus powered a header into the top corner to give the league leaders an early lead over Hang Yuan in New Taipei City. Just before the hour mark, Hang Yuan defender Hsu Yi fouled