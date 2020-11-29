NZ crush Argentina in return to top

TROPHY FAVORITES: The All Blacks scored five tries in a shutout as they bounced back from consecutive losses and have almost certainly secured the Tri Nations cup

AFP, NEWCASTLE, Australia





The All Blacks yesterday crushed Argentina 38-0 as they roared back from two straight defeats to put one hand on the Tri Nations trophy.

The three-time world champions went into the match under huge pressure after slumping to the Wallabies then the Pumas, leaving them facing the prospect of three losses in a row for the first time in more than 20 years.

However, spurred on by a backlash from their notoriously demanding fans, Ian Foster’s team bounced back emphatically with a five-tries-to-nil win in brutally hot and humid conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane lays a jersey in memory of Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona prior to the start of their Tri Nations match against Argentina in Newcastle, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AP

It was a far more disciplined All Blacks who dominated the first half, going to the break 10-0 ahead, but there were also missed opportunities with two tries disallowed.

Argentina made 10 changes to the team who drew with the Wallabies last week and they lacked cohesion, with New Zealand taking full advantage.

Two tries in quick succession from replacement fullback Will Jordan in the final quarter sealed the victory and a crucial bonus point for winning by three tries or more.

All Blacks forward Patrick Tuipulotu runs during their Tri Nations match against Argentina at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

It all but secured the Tri Nations silverware for New Zealand, who have 11 points from four games.

Australia are to play Argentina next week and either side could feasibility edge out the All Blacks, but it would take a bonus point win and by a huge margin given New Zealand’s vastly superior points differential.

Defeat brought Argentina’s fairy-tale run to a shuddering halt in the tournament’s penultimate round after they beat New Zealand 25-15 then battled to a 15-15 draw with Australia.

All Blacks replacement Will Jordan slides over for his first try during their Tri Nations match against Argentina at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

It proved extra painful for Mario Ledesma’s men, who were hoping to lift the spirits of their nation after the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane laid an All Blacks jersey emblazoned with Maradona’s name and shirt number, 10, in the center of the field ahead of the kick-off as a mark of respect.

Victory eased the pressure on Foster, who had been facing calls for his axing after just five games in charge following their twin defeats.

All Blacks replacement Will Jordan struggles with the coefficient of friction while sliding to score his second try against Argentina in Newcastle, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

He shuffled his forward pack to better deal with Argentina’s physicality and they responded well.

Their scrum was in charge and they cut out the errors that cost them two weeks ago.

With temperatures above 30°C, fullback Beauden Barrett went over the try line early on as they applied pressure, but a video review showed a knock-on.

However, the initiative was with the All Blacks and the breakthrough soon came with hooker Dane Coles powering over in the corner in his 50th Test, with Richie Mo’unga nailing a difficult conversion.

Mo’unga kicked a penalty to put them 10-0 up mid-way through the half as Argentina struggled to get their hands on the ball.

Powerhouse winger Caleb Clarke should have put them further in front, but his try was ruled out after his hand went into touch as he slid for the line.

After almost 75 percent possession in the first 40 minutes, New Zealand again dominated the second stanza and deservedly got another try from a lineout when the ball was fed to Ardie Savea, who bulldozed across the line.

Jordan, in only his second Test, grabbed the all-important third try with 13 minutes left after picking up a wayward ball and sprinting to the line, then got another minutes later when he intercepted a pass and darted down the right wing.

Patrick Tuipulotu put the icing on the cake with their fifth try five minutes after the hooter.