New Zealand yesterday welcomed international cricket back to the nation with a thrilling five-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 against the West Indies.
Kieron Pollard’s blistering 75 not out powered the West Indies to a commanding 180-7 in Auckland in a contest reduced to 16 overs a side following rain interruptions.
New Zealand’s top order let them down, but Jimmy Neesham forged important partnerships with debutant Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner to seal the victory with four balls to spare.
Photo: AFP
It was the first international match in New Zealand since the Christchurch Test against India that ended on March 2.
“It was a very strange game, but nice to come out the right side,” said Black Caps captain Tim Southee, leading the side in absence of Kane Williamson.
The first five overs of the match contained plenty of the drama, including a couple of rain interruptions.
Put into bat, the West Indies plundered 55 runs off the first three overs before the hosts staged a remarkable comeback.
Paceman Lockie Ferguson’s (5-21) double strikes triggered a spectacular collapse as the West Indies slumped from 58-0 to 59-5 in the space of 12 deliveries.
Pollard not only arrested the slide, but also launched a blistering counterattack, smashing eight sixes in his 37-ball blitz.
New Zealand’s top order wilted early, but Neesham, who finished 48 not out, partnered Conway to revive the chase, before pulling it off in company of Santner (31 not out).
“I hope the crowd enjoyed it,” Pollard said. “It was a topsy-turvy game. A bit of indiscipline showed for us, in the bowling, and losing five wickets in that space of time in the batting, too.”
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
TRYLESS ENCOUNTER: Australia’s Jordan Petaia came closest to scoring a try as Argentina remained unbeaten after a battle of penalties between Sanchez and Hodge Argentina yesterday battled back to earn a brutal 15-15 Tri Nations draw in a messy game against Australia, reinforcing their credentials after an epic win against the All Blacks last week. The Pumas looked in trouble when they slipped nine points behind in the second half in Newcastle, north of Sydney, but the golden boot of Nicolas Sanchez rescued them to keep the tournament wide open. After his 25 points against New Zealand, he again bagged them all, with his Australia opposite number Reece Hodge missing a penalty in the dying minutes to secure a win for the Wallabies. Mario Ledesma’s side came
‘ONE LAST APPLAUSE’: An homage of cheers resounded through Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, while earlier a contingent met at the Obelisk to remember their hero Stunned Argentines were on Wednesday plunged into grief by the death of the country’s favorite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as “the most human of gods.” The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten down by months of economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, but one where soccer is seen as a panacea for all ills. At 10pm, Buenos Aires exploded in cheers, horns, sirens and lights for the man who famously wore the No. 10, after a viral social media message called for “one last applause.” The homage resounded throughout the night in all