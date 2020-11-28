New Zealand win thriller

Reuters, WELLINGTON





New Zealand yesterday welcomed international cricket back to the nation with a thrilling five-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 against the West Indies.

Kieron Pollard’s blistering 75 not out powered the West Indies to a commanding 180-7 in Auckland in a contest reduced to 16 overs a side following rain interruptions.

New Zealand’s top order let them down, but Jimmy Neesham forged important partnerships with debutant Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner to seal the victory with four balls to spare.

West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell, front right, celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill, left, in the first Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

It was the first international match in New Zealand since the Christchurch Test against India that ended on March 2.

“It was a very strange game, but nice to come out the right side,” said Black Caps captain Tim Southee, leading the side in absence of Kane Williamson.

The first five overs of the match contained plenty of the drama, including a couple of rain interruptions.

Put into bat, the West Indies plundered 55 runs off the first three overs before the hosts staged a remarkable comeback.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson’s (5-21) double strikes triggered a spectacular collapse as the West Indies slumped from 58-0 to 59-5 in the space of 12 deliveries.

Pollard not only arrested the slide, but also launched a blistering counterattack, smashing eight sixes in his 37-ball blitz.

New Zealand’s top order wilted early, but Neesham, who finished 48 not out, partnered Conway to revive the chase, before pulling it off in company of Santner (31 not out).

“I hope the crowd enjoyed it,” Pollard said. “It was a topsy-turvy game. A bit of indiscipline showed for us, in the bowling, and losing five wickets in that space of time in the batting, too.”