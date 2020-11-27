Jamie Chadwick, the first champion in the all-female W Series, has been bitten by the rally bug after testing the electric sports utility vehicle she is to race for the Veloce team in Extreme E next year.
The new electric off-road series, which aims to raise awareness about climate change, starts in the Saudi Arabian desert in March, with further rounds in Argentina, Brazil, Greenland and Senegal.
Each of the 10 competing teams must enter a male and female driver, and Veloce confirmed Chadwick on Wednesday.
Photo: Reuters
“It’s really, really taken my interest,” said the Briton, who is also a Williams F1 development driver and hopes to retain the role despite the team’s change of ownership.
“I’m under no illusions about how much I’m going to have to learn. It’s a lot of fun, but also a discipline that I’ve now engaged a lot more with,” she said.
“There’s a style that’s required that could actually really suit me ... the Extreme E format is really short, sharp and intense so the physicality of it isn’t as bad as some of the track stuff,” she said.
“It’s definitely something I’d like to do more of and I’m keen to develop my off-road horizons,” she added.
The 22-year-old said she would also be interested in eventually entering the Dakar Rally, the endurance event that had a female winner in German Jutta Kleinschmidt in 2001 when held in Africa.
Chadwick has yet to confirm other plans for next year, with the W Series due to support Formula One at eight races, but yet to publish a calendar.
This year’s campaign was written off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three of the planned Extreme E races clash with Formula One’s dates.
Chadwick is backed by New Zealand-based, high-performance automaker Rodin and she said that could also lead to another opportunity elsewhere.
“The first focus is obviously Extreme E. At the moment I’m committed to all five rounds, but we’ll have to see what other calendar clashes might come into play and then we can make a decision,” she said.
Chadwick is racing in regional Formula Three in Italy this year, but results have been disappointing and she is unlikely to return, even though teams can run an extra car for a female driver.
Extreme E aims to promote sustainability and raise awareness, with races in some of the world’s most remote and harsh environments that are suffering from global warming and pollution.
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and former teammate Nico Rosberg have entered teams, although neither would race.
Other teams are US-based Andretti United and Chip Ganassi Racing.
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand are to use to defend the America’s Cup took to the water in Auckland yesterday, with crew members describing it as a “flying machine.” The 23m yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed. Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby said that the vessel — which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots (93kph) — was part racing yacht and part aircraft. “It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it’s also
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing