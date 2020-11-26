Beijing Guoan have one foot in the last 16 of the AFC Champions League after a convincing 3-1 win against a rusty Melbourne Victory side on Tuesday extended their perfect record in Group E to three wins in three matches.
Another Australian side, Perth Glory, also experienced an embarrassing defeat, going down 2-1 to Ulsan Hyundai after the South Koreans struck twice in the dying minutes of their Group F game.
Also in Group F, Shanghai Shenhua improved their chances of qualification with their second win in three matches, edging past FC Tokyo 1-0, courtesy of a late penalty.
Photo: AFP
However, it was Bruno Genesio’s Beijing outfit who sent out a strong warning to their rivals in the tournament by following up on their win over FC Seoul last week with another impressive performance in Doha, where the tournament’s eastern zone matches are being played after a nine-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beijing clearly looked a class above Melbourne Victory, who were largely lackluster in attack and defense, with even the Australian side’s consolation goal late in the second half coming through a huge deflection from Kim Min-jae after substitute Gianluca Ianucci’s powerful shot from nearly 25m appeared heading straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.
Beijing allowed their Australian rivals only 40 percent ball possession and that worked hugely in their favor as they created chances galore at the Al Sadd Sports Club.
However, once again, it was their Brazilian presence that played a pivotal role, with Renato Augusto and A Lan on target in the 22nd and 34th minutes, before Wang Zimin’s brilliant goal in the 74th minute to put the match out of Victory’s reach.
Genesio, who has been in charge at Beijing Guoan for almost 16 months, was not in a very celebratory mood, despite his team’s 100 percent win record so far.
“In the first half, we played really well ... and were successful in keeping control,” Genesio said. “The only thing I am disappointed about is that we conceded one goal toward the end. We need to be more serious and cautious toward the end of the game.”
Melbourne Victory, for whom this was their second defeat in three matches — their only win came in February against Chiangrai United — are now third in the standings and would need a herculean comeback to qualify for the knockout phase.
“For us, it’s not the result we wanted,” said Victory’s Steve Kean, whose side had no match practice for several months before heading to Doha. “This was our very first match of any type. We did not even play any friendlies and came against a Beijing side that have played a full season. We wanted to win and take points, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”
Shanghai Shenhua were celebrating their success over Tokyo after Yu Hanchao’s successful penalty in the 74th minute proved the decisive moment in the match.
“FC Tokyo are a great team, but today we really wanted to limit their opportunities,” Shenhua coach Choi Kang-hee said. “Our players really overcame their difficulties of fitness and fatigue. They persisted from the first minute until the end — and I thank them for that.”
With two losses, Perth Glory thought that they would finally grab their first win after enjoying a 1-0 lead when Daniel Stynes had scored in the 74th minute.
However, Kim In-sung canceled out Stynes’ goal in the 89th minute and Brazilian Junior Negao killed off the match in the third minute of stoppage-time.
“I think we played a very good game,” Glory assistant coach Cristian Ola said. “We stepped up in a number of areas from the first game, but the result was a bit cruel in the end.”
Elsewhere, FC Seoul crushed Chiangrai United 5-0, with Yun Ju-tae scoring a brace in the second half in Group E.
Seoul are second on six points, three behind Beijing Guoan, while Chiangrai are on the brink of elimination after losing their third consecutive game.
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand are to use to defend the America’s Cup took to the water in Auckland yesterday, with crew members describing it as a “flying machine.” The 23m yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed. Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby said that the vessel — which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots (93kph) — was part racing yacht and part aircraft. “It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it’s also
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing