Wilfried Zaha had appeared in each of Crystal Palace’s past 59 games in the Premier League stretching back to February last year.
Conor Coady had not missed a minute of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 84 league games since their promotion back to the top division in 2018.
However, on Monday, the two mainstays were unavailable, while they isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that took its toll on their teams.
Photo: AP
Palace were toothless in attack without Zaha — who had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match — and slumped to a 1-0 loss to a Burnley side that had not previously won in the league. Chris Wood scored in the eighth minute.
Coady had to train in isolation after it was discovered that he inadvertently came into contact with somebody who had tested positive for the virus.
With fellow center back Romain Saiss also out after contracting the virus, Wolves switched to a four-player defense for the first time since May 2017 — before the arrival of current coach Nuno Espirito Santo — and was uncomfortable until a late rally earned a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.
Southampton led through a tap-in from Theo Walcott, who scored his first goal since returning for a second spell at the south-coast club, where he started his professional career.
Pedro Neto came off the bench to rescue a point for Wolves in the 75th minute.
That equalizer stopped Southampton from climbing to third place after nine games. Wolves and Palace are in the middle of the table, while Burnley’s first win of the season lifted Sean Dyche’s team out of the bottom three.
Walcott’s goal means that he has scored at least once in 14 consecutive league matches.
“I’m only 31, but I feel like a kid again,” said the forward, whose career has been rejuvenated since he moved back to Southampton in a loan switch from Everton, where he was out of the picture. “I’m fit. I love the Premier League.”
The former England winger missed a one-on-one chance at 1-0, shooting wide of the post when clean through, and that cost Southampton when Raul Jimenez’s effort came back off the post to allow Neto to sweep home the rebound.
“For everyone, it was a tough game — tactically so demanding,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said. “It was like chess. They played 4-3-3. We didn’t expect that, but we found the answers.”
Burnley manager Sean Dyche said that he felt nervous in the final minutes, as his team saw out the win against Palace to finally launch their season.
“It gets a bit nervy because we hadn’t found that first win, so to get that one done will do us a world of good,” Dyche said.
Preserving the lead and keeping the door open to victory required a superb spread-eagle flying save from Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope off substitute Christian Benteke in stoppage-time.
Wood’s goal came when he latched onto a neat flick by fellow striker Jay Rodriguez and side-footed powerfully past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from a central position.
Crystal Palace have lost 20 of their 28 Premier League matches without Zaha, since he returned to the club in the 2014-2015 season.
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand are to use to defend the America’s Cup took to the water in Auckland yesterday, with crew members describing it as a “flying machine.” The 23m yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed. Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby said that the vessel — which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots (93kph) — was part racing yacht and part aircraft. “It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it’s also
‘THAT HURT’: Ferran Torres scored an inspired treble, and despite Sergio Ramos leaving the pitch with a hamstring strain, Germany could not stem the tide Spain on Tuesday dealt Germany their worst defeat in 89 years with a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals, joining France, who came from behind to beat Sweden 4-2. Germany have not been beaten so heavily since losing to Austria by the same scoreline in a friendly in 1931. “That hurt,” German midfielder Toni Kroos said. “The Spanish team showed us at every turn how it’s done — with and without the ball.” “There are no excuses. Now we know where we stand,” Serge Gnabry added. Spain were as sublime as Germany were abysmal in Seville, where