SOCCER
Man U hit by hackers
Cybercriminals allegedly targeted Manchester United’s IT systems in a “sophisticated” hacking operation, the club said on Friday. “The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimize the ongoing IT disruption,” it said in a statement. All “critical systems” required for games to take place at Old Trafford were secure, the statement said, adding that yesterday’s game against West Bromwich Albion was to go ahead as planned. “We are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers,” it said. “These type of attacks are becoming more and more common and are something you have to rehearse for,” a spokesman for the club told the PA news agency.
SOCCER
Lyon women lose
Paris Saint Germain handed Olympique Lyonnais their first women’s first-division defeat in almost four years when Marie-Antoinette Katoto earned them a 1-0 home win on Friday. Katoto found the back of the net after 10 minutes to put PSG on top of the standings on 25 points from nine games, one ahead of Lyon, who had their 80-match unbeaten streak ended. It Lyon’s first loss in the first division since Dec. 12, 2016.
SOCCER
FIFA bans Yves Jean-Bart
FIFA has banned Haitian Football Federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccer’s governing body said on Friday. FIFA provisionally suspended Jean-Bart in May while it investigated multiple allegations against him by victims, their friends and family members detailing how he coerced girls into sex by threatening that they would lose their places in national team programs. Jean-Bart has denied the allegations. “The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Yves Jean-Bart ... guilty of having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said in a statement on its Web site. “In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber ... sanctioned him with a life ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.” Jean-Bart, who on Thursday was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Haitian justice system, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs (US$1.1 million) by FIFA. A spokesman for Jean-Bart said that he would appeal FIFA’s decision.
FOOTBALL
Brees on injured list
The New Orleans Saints on Friday placed Drew Brees on injured reserve, ensuring that the star quarterback would miss at least three NFL games recovering from injuries that reportedly include broken ribs and a punctured lung. Brees exited last week’s win against the San Francisco 49ers at halftime with what the Saints called a rib injury, sustained on a second-quarter sack that was ruled roughing the passer by Kentavius Street. Brees finished out the first half, but reports trickled out this week that he was found to have multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. Brees, 40, is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. The Saints went 5-0 without their star signal-caller last season as he recovered from a torn ligament in his throwing hand. The Saints are to host the Atlanta Falcons today. ESPN reported that Taysom Hill would get the starting nod at quarterback ahead of Jameis Winston.
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
One of this year’s strangest NFL stories appears to have reached a conclusion, with robbery charges against former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker dropped by authorities in Florida. The 23-year-old Baker was facing a possible life sentence after he was charged with four counts of robbery. It was claimed that Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and two other men, robbed partygoers of thousands of US dollars in cash, watches and other valuables at a party in Florida in May. The charges against Dunbar were dropped in August. Baker, a first-round pick for the Giants last year, was
‘THAT HURT’: Ferran Torres scored an inspired treble, and despite Sergio Ramos leaving the pitch with a hamstring strain, Germany could not stem the tide Spain on Tuesday dealt Germany their worst defeat in 89 years with a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals, joining France, who came from behind to beat Sweden 4-2. Germany have not been beaten so heavily since losing to Austria by the same scoreline in a friendly in 1931. “That hurt,” German midfielder Toni Kroos said. “The Spanish team showed us at every turn how it’s done — with and without the ball.” “There are no excuses. Now we know where we stand,” Serge Gnabry added. Spain were as sublime as Germany were abysmal in Seville, where
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players