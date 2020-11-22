SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Man U hit by hackers

Cybercriminals allegedly targeted Manchester United’s IT systems in a “sophisticated” hacking operation, the club said on Friday. “The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimize the ongoing IT disruption,” it said in a statement. All “critical systems” required for games to take place at Old Trafford were secure, the statement said, adding that yesterday’s game against West Bromwich Albion was to go ahead as planned. “We are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers,” it said. “These type of attacks are becoming more and more common and are something you have to rehearse for,” a spokesman for the club told the PA news agency.

SOCCER

Lyon women lose

Paris Saint Germain handed Olympique Lyonnais their first women’s first-division defeat in almost four years when Marie-Antoinette Katoto earned them a 1-0 home win on Friday. Katoto found the back of the net after 10 minutes to put PSG on top of the standings on 25 points from nine games, one ahead of Lyon, who had their 80-match unbeaten streak ended. It Lyon’s first loss in the first division since Dec. 12, 2016.

SOCCER

FIFA bans Yves Jean-Bart

FIFA has banned Haitian Football Federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccer’s governing body said on Friday. FIFA provisionally suspended Jean-Bart in May while it investigated multiple allegations against him by victims, their friends and family members detailing how he coerced girls into sex by threatening that they would lose their places in national team programs. Jean-Bart has denied the allegations. “The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Yves Jean-Bart ... guilty of having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said in a statement on its Web site. “In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber ... sanctioned him with a life ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.” Jean-Bart, who on Thursday was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Haitian justice system, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs (US$1.1 million) by FIFA. A spokesman for Jean-Bart said that he would appeal FIFA’s decision.

FOOTBALL

Brees on injured list

The New Orleans Saints on Friday placed Drew Brees on injured reserve, ensuring that the star quarterback would miss at least three NFL games recovering from injuries that reportedly include broken ribs and a punctured lung. Brees exited last week’s win against the San Francisco 49ers at halftime with what the Saints called a rib injury, sustained on a second-quarter sack that was ruled roughing the passer by Kentavius Street. Brees finished out the first half, but reports trickled out this week that he was found to have multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. Brees, 40, is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. The Saints went 5-0 without their star signal-caller last season as he recovered from a torn ligament in his throwing hand. The Saints are to host the Atlanta Falcons today. ESPN reported that Taysom Hill would get the starting nod at quarterback ahead of Jameis Winston.