Dustin Johnson proved to himself he can hold a last-day lead to win a major, taking the Masters title he most desired, and the world No. 1 is just getting started.

Johnson on Sunday delivered an impressive closing round at Augusta National to win in record fashion, handling the tension to set a Masters 72-hole record of 20-under 268 with a final-round 68 for a five-stroke triumph.

“Growing up so close to here, since I played my first Masters, it’s been the tournament I wanted to win the most,” Johnson said.

Dustin Johnson, left, is presented his green jacket by defending champion Tiger Woods after winning the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

After going winless in four majors with a lead entering the final round, the kid who grew up an hour’s drive away now wears a green jacket.

“I proved I can get it done on Sunday with the lead at a major, especially in tough conditions,” Johnson said. “I proved to myself that I do have it. There was doubts in my mind, just because I had been there. I’m in this position a lot of times. Like when am I going to have the lead and finish off a major? It definitely proved I can do it.”

Johnson, whose only other major title came at the 2016 US Open, sees the door open for more major success.

“I dream of winning a lot of majors. Just hadn’t quite happened yet,” he said. “Hopefully this one will help, though, give me a little spring... I couldn’t be more happy and I think I look pretty good in green, too.”

Johnson was joined for the week by his caddie and brother Austin Johnson.

“It’s unbelievable having my brother on my bag. I just love experiencing all these moments with him. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Dustin Johnson said.

Having 15-time major winner Tiger Woods put the jacket on his shoulders was nice, too.

“Having Tiger put it on was awesome and unbelievable. You wouldn’t want it any other way, but any guy could put it on me and I’d be just fine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese golfer C.T. Pan said that he would be returning to Augusta National for more sandwiches next year.

The Masters rookie, who turned 29 on Thursday last week, earned an invitation back for next year by finishing at 10-under in a tie for seventh place.

Pan thanked Augusta National for having him and had a special shout-out for the food.

“My wife and I, we just love all the dinners, all the sandwiches out here,” Pan said.

Asked which sandwich was his favorite, he said: “After long debates with my wife, I want to say egg salad sandwich. I’ve tried the pimento cheese, egg salad, the burger, the grouper sandwich, the fried chicken sandwich, all the sandwiches I could get. I tried them all.”

