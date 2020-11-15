Argentina yesterday shook off more than 13 months of inactivity to post their first-ever win over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 25-15 in a Tri-Nations Test on neutral soil in Sydney.
Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s points from a first-half try, six penalties and a conversion, steering them to an insurmountable 16-3 lead at halftime.
New Zealand, coming off a loss to Australia last weekend, expected an easier time against an Argentina team playing their first Test since the World Cup in Japan in October last year.
Photo: AFP
Instead, the Pumas took control of the match early on and refused to relinquish it, posting their first win in 30 Tests against New Zealand since their first in 1985.
Argentina did not miss a tackle in the match, neutralizing their opponent’s attacking game and shutting down an attempted All Blacks revival in the second half.
Captain Sam Cane scored a try for the All Blacks in the 53rd minute, but it was not the start of a winning rally. With unyielding defense and outstanding work in the loose, Argentina kept control of possession and the tempo.
Photo: AFP
Their only points after halftime were three Sanchez penalties, but they were enough to keep New Zealand at bay.
Although Argentina visibly tired in the final 15 minutes, as was to be expected of a team playing for the first time in 13 months and five days, they kept making the vital tackles.
When No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu threw a pass into touch with his winger unmarked and the line open in the 72nd minute, New Zealand’s last hope of saving the match evaporated and a try after the full-time siren to Caleb Clarke was little consolation.
At the final whistle there was jubilation among the Pumas players, some of whom recovered from COVID-19 during the team’s long absence from the Test arena.
In the coaches’ box, head coach Mario Ledesma and his adviser, former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, celebrated one of the great coaching achievements in Test history.
“This is a big day for Argentina rugby,” said Pumas captain Pablo Matera, who had an massive influence on his team’s performance. “This is a great day for our country and our people. It was very hard to come here and prepare for this tournament and we just wanted to show our people who have been through a lot that with a lot of determination you can get things done.”
Argentina took control of the match in the first half, playing with more purpose and accuracy than New Zealand and setting a slow tempo that suited their game.
They were not able to dominate as they hoped by asserting their strength at set pieces. More than 30 minutes had elapsed before the first scrum and those that followed were often unsightly.
Instead, they took charge of the match in the loose where the All Blacks again were bested, as they were in last weekend’s 24-22 loss to Australia.
Argentina’s ball carriers hit targets which ensured forwards were quickly available to clear out at the breakdowns and maintain possession.
In a physical and fractious match, New Zealand’s discipline was wanting and they paid heavily for unnecessary involvement in scuffles off the ball.
Their game was disorganized and there were no targets for loose forwards to be first to the breakdown.
Argentina were often able to claim possession by taking advantage of isolated players.
Sanchez’s try came in the 19th minute when he chip kicked over the All Blacks backline and the ball landed in space. No. 8 Rodrigo Bruni nudged the ball ahead and Sanchez regathered to score under the posts, giving his team an early 10-3 lead.
The All Blacks were rattled and were not able to compose themselves, even during the halftime break.
Cane scored from a lineout drive, but there was never any indication of a concerted rally.
“They had a lot more intensity, more line speed and their defense was excellent tonight," Cane said.
THRILLING MOMENT: Chen Chieh-hsien hit a two-run homer, which took the final score to 7-4 and gave the Lions their first Taiwan Series win in seven years The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals. It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history. The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
Taiwan’s top-ranked female table tennis player, Cheng I-ching, yesterday said that she plans to adjust her game before the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals after losing in the quarter-finals of the ITTF Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Monday. “It has been a long time since I last competed in an international event. I did not have the right mindset and did not handle the tempo of the match well,” Cheng said. Cheng won her first international match in more than eight months in the round-of-16 at the World Cup. She beat the US’ Wu Yue 11-5, 11-4, 11-4,
The Vietnamese Grand Prix was yesterday absent from a draft calendar for next year published by Formula One (F1) that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race’s future. Vietnam was due to host a street race in Hanoi for the first time last April, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of the grand prix on next year’s calendar has been attributed to local issues, although F1 did not give a reason or mention Vietnam in a statement setting out the planned season. The BBC reported the