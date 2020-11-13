Moustache biggest trial for all-time great Carter

Reuters, WELLINGTON





New Zealand’s Dan Carter played 112 Tests, won two Rugby World Cups and retired as the game’s leading scorer, but says that he is facing one of his toughest challenges this month — growing a moustache to raise awareness about mental health.

“I can’t grow a strong mo’ [moustache],” Carter, who normally only has to shave about twice per week, said in an interview yesterday. “I have done bits and pieces over the years, but never committed to growing one for a month.”

“It’s been just over a week and it’s pathetic really,” he added.

New Zealand’s Dan Carter, center, celebrates after scoring a drop goal against Australia in their Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham in London on Oct. 31, 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE

The 38-year-old’s commitment to his “slug” is related to the global charity Movember, which focuses on men’s health issues, although he is particularly interested in raising awareness of mental health and suicide among men.

Carter has started a social media campaign #keeptheballgoing, where people are encouraged to film themselves catching a ball and then “passing it on” to three friends as a way of “checking in” on their mental health.

He added that it is particularly important this year, because the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated people’s anxiety about job security and their health.

“A man commits suicide every minute around the world,” Carter said. “Three out of four suicides are men as well — so it’s a serious issue. I knew it was bad, but I didn’t realize until recently just how bad it was.”

Carter said that he knew people who committed suicide and while he battled with his own ups and downs throughout his storied rugby career, he was lucky enough to have support from family and friends.

The stigma around discussing mental health is slowly diminishing, with former All Blacks winger John Kirwan instrumental in elevating the issue in normally stoic New Zealand’s collective consciousness, he added.

“He has been amazing,” Carter said of Kirwan’s revelation of his battles with depression and work to challenge attitudes toward it.

“The work he has done around men’s mental health and mental health [in general]... He is a real advocate for it and doing a great job,” he said.

Carter has also reached out to the current All Blacks, especially captain Sam Cane, to get the team involved.

Scrumhalf Brad Weber said during a video conference yesterday that he is also participating in Movember, although his efforts are not that prominent.

“It’s nice to know that I’m not the only one growing a pathetic moustache,” Carter said, laughing. “[But] you don’t have to grow a moustache. It’s more just an opportunity to reach out to a few mates, and to check in and create awareness.”