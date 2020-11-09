Hualien City striker Wu Shih-ping on Saturday headed in the only goal in her team’s game against Taichung Blue Whale to capture the Taiwan Mulan Football League trophy at Taipei Sports Stadium.
With 39 points they were crowned this year’s champions, putting an end to the Blue Whale’s three-year winning streak.
Thanks to their outstanding performance throughout the season, Hualien City finished without a loss, on 12 wins and three draws, while Blue Whale had to settle for second place, with 33 points on 11 wins and four losses.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
In the league final, neither side scored in the first half, but seven minutes after halftime the Blue Whale defenders left Wu unmarked, giving her to time head the ball into the net.
“The ball sailed over the goalkeeper as I dashed inside the goal area, and it dropped in front of me, so I could not pass up the opportunity,” Wu said.
Three minutes later, Blue Whale thought they had equalized, when a dipping shot rebounded off Hualien goalkeeper Hong Lin’s hands and Taichung forward Lai Li-chin tapped it into the net.
Although Blue Whale celebrated the equalizer, the referee had already blown the whistle, disallowing the goal, saying that Hong had possession and the opposition had fouled by following up.
Michelle Pao did not start at the beginning of the match, as Blue Whale manager Lu Kuei-hua wanted to keep her fresh for the second half.
However, while Pao and Lai continued to push into the goal area during the rest of the game, their shots were repeatedly denied by Hong and Hualien’s defenders.
“We believed it would be a tough match ... and would likely be a stalemate late into the proceedings, even going into extra-time. So we wanted to keep Pao at her peak physical condition late into the game,” Lu said. “However, the match did not go our way. Our players did their best, but we just could not score an equalizer.”
It was inevitable that Wu scored the vital goal, as throughout the season she scored 19 goals, the second-most of the season. She was beaten only by Pao, who won the Golden Boot with 21 goals.
In the men’s Taiwan Football Premier League yesterday, Taiwan Steel remained on top of the table by trouncing National Taiwan University of Sport 5-0.
Hang Yuan FC and Tatung FC drew 1-1, while Red Lions FC defeated Ming Chuan University 3-0.
