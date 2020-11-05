Rodrygo sinks struggling Inter

AFP, MADRID





Real Madrid on Tuesday thwarted a second-half comeback from Inter to win 3-2 and give their UEFA Champions League bid lift-off in Group B.

Madrid’s 19-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo came off the bench to score the winner at the empty Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in Valdebebas, Spain, where Inter threatened a remarkable turnaround after drawing level from two goals down.

Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic gave Inter hope of a victory after Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos had put Madrid in command, Ramos heading in a second point after 30 minutes for his 100th Real Madrid goal.

Inter midfielder Ashley Young, left, vies for the ball against Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in their UEFA Champions League Group B match at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

However, Rodrygo had the last word. His cool finish in the 80th minute earned Zinedine Zidane’s side their first win, leaving Inter with a mountain to climb if they are to make the last 16.

“It’s three very important points for us,” Zidane said. “We had to win and we did it with character, after suffering against a very good opponent. It wasn’t easy.”

These teams were expected to fight for the top two spots in the group, but both came into this game on the back of stumbling starts, Inter only taking two points from an opening game against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Madrid just one from their opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Neither coach could afford another slip-up either after a bumpy few weeks. Antonio Conte’s Inter have won only one of their past seven games, while Madrid appear to have turned a corner following consecutive losses last month.

“We have to keep our heads up and continue to work,” Martinez said. “We play well, but always make some mistakes. You simply cannot afford that at this level.”

“Real have players with a lot of experience,” Conte said. “They know when to finish the game. We are missing a bit of that.”

The lively Perisic replaced the injured Romelu Lukaku up front for Inter and Eden Hazard started for the second time this season for Madrid. Belgium’s Hazard delivered only in glimpses before being taken off shortly after the hour.

Inter’s right-back Achraf Hakimi also went up against the club that sold him for 40 million euros (US$47 million) in July and although he was dangerous going forward, it was his poor backpass that led to Benzema’s opening goal.

Madrid were the stronger side in the first half, but conceded chances and were vulnerable on the break.

Marco Asensio went close after a cutback from Hazard before two Inter counters saw Nicolo Barella hit the crossbar and Martinez force a save from Thibaut Courtois.

Fede Valverde should have scored, but scuffed a half-volleyed finish after a neat header from Benzema, who then did score, capitalizing on Hakimi’s error to round the goalkeeper and slot home.

When Ramos headed in Toni Kroos’ corner in the 33rd minute, Madrid looked comfortable, but in the 35th minute, they let Inter back in, a sumptuous flicked back-heel from Barella spinning into the path of Lautaro, who made no mistake.

Hazard went off just after the hour, with Madrid less dominant and Inter’s confidence growing. They equalized with the first real chance of the half, as Perisic darted onto Martinez’s header and finished into the far corner.

The game was in the balance. Lautaro curled over and Perisic fired wide, with Inter even looking the more likely to grab a winner, but Madrid struck again. Two substitutes combined on the break, as Vinicius Junior sped clear on the left and crossed to Rodrygo on the right, his fellow Brazilian controlling and sweeping in.