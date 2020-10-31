Spurs stunned as Milan, Arsenal cruise

NOT INFALLIBLE: AC Milan made it two wins from two in Group H with a 3-0 victory over AC Sparta Prague, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a first-half penalty

AFP, PARIS





Jose Mourinho on Thursday said that he would have liked to make 11 halftime changes after his Tottenham Hotspur side slumped to a shock 1-0 UEFA Europa League defeat at Royal Antwerp, while Serie A leaders AC Milan and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal eased to straightforward wins.

Spurs failed to create a single chance of note in a lifeless display, with Gareth Bale, who rejoined the club on loan from Real Madrid in the close-season, lasting less than an hour before being substituted.

Mourinho, who made four substitutions at halftime, including removing out-of-favor Dele Alli, suggested that he would not be giving his fringe players many more chances.

Royal Antwerp’s Lior Refaelov, right, scores against Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Europa League Group J match at the Bosuilstadion in Antwerp, Belgium, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“I would like to make 11 [changes]. I didn’t make five as I was afraid of a long 45 minutes,” the Portuguese coach said after Spurs’ first away loss since July. “At halftime I tried to improve the situation, but it was not enough. Second half, we improved. In the end, though, Antwerp got what they deserved. The best team won and the worst team lost.”

“I always like to think the players deserve an opportunity. We have a big squad. It’s also their opportunity to catch the chance with both hands and ask for more,” he said. “[After] tonight, my future choices are going to be very easy.”

The surprise win took Antwerp to the top of the Group J table after their opening 2-1 victory at Ludogorets last week.

The Belgian outfit are playing in the main stage of a European competition for the first time since a UEFA Cup first-round loss to Newcastle United in 1994-1995.

The hosts took the lead just before the half-hour mark, with Dieumerci Mbokani robbing makeshift Spurs centerback Ben Davies before feeding Israeli forward Lior Refaelov to drill a fierce shot into the corner.

Antwerp wasted a golden chance to double the lead in the 54th minute when Congolese striker Mbokani contrived to fire the ball over an open net from inside the six-yard box.

Mourinho threw on Harry Kane for Bale in search of an equalizer, but again it was their opponents who should have scored when Norwegian wingback Simen Jukleroed ran clean through on goal and blazed wildly over the bar.

Spurs dominated possession, but never seriously threatened and the Antwerp players were able to celebrate a famous triumph.

AC Milan made it two wins from two in Group H with a 3-0 success over AC Sparta Prague, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a first-half penalty.

Goals from Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao and on-loan Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot saw Milan extend their unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions.

Stefano Pioli’s side sit two points clear of Lille OSC at the top of the group after the French side fought back from two goals down to grab a 2-2 home draw with Celtic.

“We are not thinking about the [unbeaten] streak, we are focused only on the next game,” Pioli said. “Just a few months ago many people thought we we were a bad team and now we are proving that we are not. Milan are a great club with a fantastic tradition and we always have to play with great ambition.”

Arsenal overcame plucky Dundalk with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The League of Ireland side held the Gunners at bay for 41 minutes, but Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock then put the hosts two goals ahead before halftime.

Nicolas Pepe added further gloss to the scoreline with a fine second-half strike.

In-form SSC Napoli bounced back from their opening loss to Dutch side AZ with a 1-0 win over La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in Group F.

Striker Jamie Vardy netted a spot-kick as Leicester City made it back-to-back victories in Group G with a 2-1 win at AEK in Athens, while Paco Alcacer scored a late double as Villarreal saw off Qarabag 3-1 in Group I.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers made it two straight wins in Group D by edging Lech Poznan 1-0, but SL Benfica are top of the table after beating Standard Liege 3-0.