SOCCER
Germany removes fans
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government on Wednesday ordered the Bundesliga and professional sports in Germany back behind closed doors as part of a string of measures to curb record-high COVID-19 numbers. The latest measures would come into effect from Monday next week until the end of next month after Germany announced a record high of 14,964 new cases in the previous 24 hours. Since the Bundesliga season started in the middle of last month, Germany’s soccer clubs had been allowed to host small numbers of fans for home games, providing each local health authority granted permission.
ICE HOCKEY
AHL pushes season back
The American Hockey League (AHL) is planning to drop the puck on its next season on Feb. 5 in hopes of syncing its schedule with the NHL and attracting fans to arenas for most, if not all, of its 31 teams. AHL president and CEO Scott Howson said that “everything’s on the table” when it comes to divisional alignment, formats and how many games are played, although beginning in early February answers one question after it became unrealistic to start the season on Dec. 4 as initially planned because of the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This gives us the best chance to have a significant season with fans in the building and we’ll just see what happens here in the next two months,” Howson said. The AHL is the top minor league affiliate for the NHL, which is targeting a Jan. 1 start for the season.
ATHLETICS
Boston Marathon moved
Next year’s Boston Marathon is to be moved from its traditional slot in April until later because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday. The prestigious event — which was canceled this year for the first time in the race’s 124-year history — is usually held on the third Monday in April, attracting thousands of runners from across the globe. However, the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement that next year’s event would be postponed “until at least the fall of 2021.” No date for the rearranged race was given.
BASKETBALL
NBA revenue plummets 10%
NBA revenue fell 10 percent to US$8.3 billion for this year’s season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN reported on Wednesday, saying that the league lost US$800 million in ticket income alone. Citing financial numbers shared with league clubs and obtained by ESPN, the report said the NBA lost US$400 million in sponsorships and merchandise. The cost of a split with China of a long partnership over post on Twitter by then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was put at US$200 million of “net negative impact,” according to the report. Losses would have been much worse had the NBA not completed the season and staged the playoffs in a bubble in Orlando, Florida, sources told ESPN, adding that US$1.5 billion in revenue was recovered by restarting the season even though expenses for the bubble were US$190 million, US$10 million more than first estimated. The details emerged as the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association talk over possible start dates for the next season and financial terms to update the collective bargaining agreement.
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
‘JOB NOT DONE’: The outfielder, who hit a homer and stole two bases, said that players ‘have to be good at all aspects of game all the time and not take plays off’ Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts put himself in rarefied company with a standout performance in the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 116th World Series on Tuesday. Betts sparked the Dodgers’ four-run fifth inning with a walk and two stolen bases, joining Babe Ruth as the only players in World Series history to record such an inning. After walking to lead off the inning, Betts stole second base. After Corey Seager walked, Betts reached third on a double steal, giving the Dodgers runners on second and third with one out. Betts took an aggressive stance off the bag
TENNIS Federer eyes Australia Roger Federer is practicing pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and said that he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. “I’m on the right track,” he told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte. “I’m gradually coming back, but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a
Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital. Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out two seasons ago, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end, which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes. United had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from the spot at the second attempt, but Anthony Martial inexplicably headed Neymar’s corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The rest of the match was an