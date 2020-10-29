Taiwan’s Eddie Wang wins professional race

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Eddie Wang on Tuesday won his first race as a professional swimmer, taking first place in the International Swimming League (ISL) men’s short course 200m butterfly in Budapest.

The 18-year-old, competing for the San Francisco-based Cali Condors club, won the race with a time of 1 minute, 51.32 seconds.

Wang finished well ahead of the second and third-placed finishers: Germany’s Ramon Klenz, who was competing for Budapest-based Team Iron and finished in 1:53.09, and Poland’s Michal Poprawa, who was competing for the New York Breakers and finished in 1:53.10.

Swimmer Eddie Wang of Taiwan does the butterfly stroke in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Sports Training Center

Wang’s Budapest time was slightly slower than his performance at the ISL opening meet in the middle of October last year, when he finished in 1:50.79.

His coach, Huang Chih-yung, attributed the time difference to a change in technique.

Wang used fewer strokes to complete each lap to better control his speed, Huang said, adding that he was not surprised.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wang’s time of 50.80 seconds in a short course 100m butterfly race broke his national record of 51.81, which was set during the 2018 FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Singapore.

Short course events are held in 25m pools, while long course races, such as those at the Olympic Games, are held in 50m pools.