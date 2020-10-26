Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said he expects it to be tough securing the bonus point win against France in Paris this week to assure them of the Six Nations title, but if “anyone can do it, we can.”
The 35-year-old fly-half scored 18 points in Ireland’s 50-17 victory over Italy at Lansdowne Road on Saturday to set up a thrilling climax in the final weekend of the northern hemisphere rugby championship.
Sexton admitted playing to an empty stadium — due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols — had meant he and his teammates had had to create “their own energy.”
Photo: Reuters
That did not transfer itself into the singing of the national anthems.
“I mimed most of it, it is very strange hearing yourself sing,” said Sexton, who had cast a quizzical look at the teammate beside him after the first of Ireland’s two anthems.
However, Sexton was far happier with what took place afterward — to the background of piped crowd noise — even if one of his passes led to an intercepted try.
“France are an outstanding team and we have our work cut out,” he said. “However, if anyone can do it, we can.”
Sexton memorably dropped a last-second winning goal in Paris in 2018, which set the Irish on their way to the Grand Slam.
However, with England likely to secure a bonus point win in Rome against an Italian side who have yet to register a point, the Irish require four tries this time around.
The French, too, entertain hopes of winning the title as they, like England, are just a point adrift of Ireland.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said that defense could be the key to winning the title.
“If we defend like we did for most parts of the game we give ourselves a chance of achieving that,” Farrell said. “It is great to take momentum into next week. The French have a fantastic squad and it is an unbelievable task to go and win there.”
“We have rebooted our campaign and we have taken ourselves into the last week with a chance of winning the title, and that is all you can ask for,” he said.
Sexton and Farrell were more than pleased with Saturday’s performance.
Farrell was not even ruffled by a sloppy opening by Ireland to the second-half when they were still one try short of the four required for a bonus point win.
“Look, games never go according to plan and you always have to be patient,” he said. “You cannot expect it to flow in the second half and the floodgates to open. I loved how we were patient and corrected our mistakes.”
Farrell and Sexton praised the Test debuts of Leinster duo, wing Hugo Keenan and flanker Will Connors.
Both scored tries — Keenan becoming the first Irish player to score two tries on debut since Dave Kearney in 2013 against Samoa.
However, Connors with his tireless tackling was named man of the match.
Keenan said that scoring the tries was “the stuff of dreams” even in an empty stadium — he was not upset another one was ruled out due to an infringement by James Ryan.
The 24-year-old knows cracking the French defense is another thing entirely but they have the wind in their sails.
“It is a huge ask as it is such a tough place to go,” he said. “However, coming off that performance will give us a lot of belief. We will give it a good crack next week.”
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
A team made up mostly of Guatemalans who live and work in Taiwan were on Sunday crowned winners of the women’s Copa America Taiwan soccer tournament after defeating a Paraguayan team in the final in New Taipei City. Guatemala defeated Paraguay 3-1 in a final that kept hundreds of spectators on the edge of their seats at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium. The two teams attacked at will early in the match as both looked to take an early lead, but it was Paraguay who went in front after a cleverly worked free-kick was headed into the net. In the second half, Guatemala
GOOD NIGHT’S WORK: Cody Bellinger not only hit the go-ahead homer, he also snagged the final out when Julio Urias got Austin Riley to fly out to center field Cody Bellinger on Sunday belted a go-ahead home run and Mookie Betts made another eye-popping catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their third World Series in the past four years with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. Bellinger blasted the eventual game-winning homer in the seventh inning and Enrique Hernandez smacked a pinch-hit home run in the sixth as the Dodgers clawed their way back to win the final three games after being down 3-1 in the series. “I tried to stay within myself and I got a pitch I
Mathieu van der Poel on Sunday took the Tour of Flanders honors for the Dutch cross-code rider’s first win in one of cycling’s so-called “Monuments.” The race was overshadowed by world champion Julian Alaphilippe’s heavy fall after colliding with a motorcycle. Van der Poel had slipped away from the peloton with his great Belgian rival Wout van Aert, who like him is a three-time cycle cross world champion, and Alaphilippe forming a three-man breakaway. However, Alaphilippe crashed out of contention, leaving the duo to fight it out in a pulsating finish. “The world champion was taken to the hospital where the X-rays showed fractures