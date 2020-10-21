World No. 1 tennis player Ash Barty has been nominated by the Richmond Tigers to present them with the Australian Football League championship trophy if they win Saturday’s “Grand Final” in her home city of Brisbane.
Barty, who elected to remain at home in Queensland this year rather than compete at the US and French opens because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is a lifelong supporter of the Melbourne-based Australian Rules team.
The Tigers are to take on the Geelong Cats for the title in front of 30,000 fans at Brisbane’s Gabba as the title decider is played outside Melbourne for the first time in its history because of the pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
“I was surprised and very honoured [when I was asked] to present the cup. I know there are many other Richmond people who would normally do this, but given the circumstances I am very grateful for the opportunity,” Barty said in a statement.
“I wish the boys all the best for Saturday and very much hope I have the chance to be out there when the siren goes celebrating another Richmond premiership,” she said.
TV footage of Barty cheering on the Tigers with a beer in her hand in a match against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba earlier this month got plenty of attention on social media in Australia.
Barty has not played a competitive tennis match since February, but remains top of the world rankings under an adjustment introduced by the WTA because of the disruption to the calendar caused by the pandemic.
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
British challenger INEOS Team UK yesterday launched their second America’s Cup sailboat in Auckland, New Zealand, a day after US syndicate American Magic also revealed their second-generation racer. The black-hulled monohull, christened Britannia, was lowered gently into the water outside the Team UK base after a small naming ceremony. Britannia, which is to be helmed by four-time Olympic sailing gold medalist Ben Ainslie in the challenger series starting in January next year, appeared to mark a major development over the team’s first-generation sailboat. “Today marks a landmark moment for all of us,” Ainslie said. “A huge amount of hard work and dedication has
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of