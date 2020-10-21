Ash Barty to hand over Aussie Rules trophy if Tigers win

Reuters, SYDNEY





World No. 1 tennis player Ash Barty has been nominated by the Richmond Tigers to present them with the Australian Football League championship trophy if they win Saturday’s “Grand Final” in her home city of Brisbane.

Barty, who elected to remain at home in Queensland this year rather than compete at the US and French opens because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is a lifelong supporter of the Melbourne-based Australian Rules team.

The Tigers are to take on the Geelong Cats for the title in front of 30,000 fans at Brisbane’s Gabba as the title decider is played outside Melbourne for the first time in its history because of the pandemic.

Australia’s Ash Barty poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the WTA Tour Finals at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 3 last year. Photo: Reuters

“I was surprised and very honoured [when I was asked] to present the cup. I know there are many other Richmond people who would normally do this, but given the circumstances I am very grateful for the opportunity,” Barty said in a statement.

“I wish the boys all the best for Saturday and very much hope I have the chance to be out there when the siren goes celebrating another Richmond premiership,” she said.

TV footage of Barty cheering on the Tigers with a beer in her hand in a match against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba earlier this month got plenty of attention on social media in Australia.

Barty has not played a competitive tennis match since February, but remains top of the world rankings under an adjustment introduced by the WTA because of the disruption to the calendar caused by the pandemic.