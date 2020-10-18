Kylian Mbappe shrugged off any lingering fatigue to score twice in his second game in 48 hours as Paris Saint-Germain defeated 10-man Nimes Olympique 4-0 on Friday to take over top spot in Ligue 1.
The France forward struck the opener after 32 minutes at the Stade des Costieres and netted again late on as a weary Nimes folded following the early dismissal of centerback Loick Landre.
Alessandro Florenzi scored PSG’s second on 77 minutes and Pablo Sarabia notched a fourth for the reigning champions as PSG climbed above Stade Rennais on goal difference after a fifth successive win.
Photo: Reuters
“I spoke with Kylian yesterday, he told me that he felt good and that he absolutely wanted to play,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. “He’s the guy who can always make a difference and he did just that.”
New signings Moise Kean and Rafinha made their PSG debuts with a host of players missing following the international break and just four days ahead of the visit of Manchester United in the Champions League.
Neymar sat out the trip after scoring a hat-trick for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Peru this week.
However, Mbappe was handed a second start in three days having scored the winning goal for France midweek in their Nations League match in Zagreb.
PSG lost Leandro Paredes to an injury inside 10 minutes.
The midfielder had started both of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying wins over Ecuador and Bolivia in the past week.
Landre was sent off moments later for a rash challenge on Rafinha, raking his studs down the side of the former Barcelona player’s ribs.
Mbappe gave PSG the lead after he was played through by Rafinha before slotting in his third league goal of the campaign.
Mbappe grabbed his second of the night with another nerveless finish after Sarabia shredded a tiring Nimes defense.
