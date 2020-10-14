Brees outguns Herbert as Saints edge Chargers

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Wil Lutz on Monday kicked the game-winning 36-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime as the New Orleans Saints overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27.

Quarterback Drew Brees passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Saints had to overcame Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who tossed four touchdown passes at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Brees completed 33 of 47 passes for 325 yards for the Saints, who improved to 3-2 for the season.

Justin Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers, rear, is tackled by Alex Anzalone of the New Orleans Saints in their NFL game at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Monday. Photo: AFP

The 17-point rally was the biggest comeback for Brees in 11 years.

“This was a wild one,” Brees said. “We did not play very well in the first half. We found ourselves in a 20-3 deficit in the first half, but we were able to get some points before the half. After halftime, the guys came out executing and doing the things that win football games.”

Brees said careless mistakes cost them early in the game.

“On the first couple of drives we were stagnant. We had some self-inflicted wounds. It didn’t feel like we were on the field very long and we didn’t have many opportunities, but we able to put it together in second half,” he said.

Lutz’s field goal broke a 27-27 tie. He also kicked a 48-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, completed 20 of 34 for 264 yards for the Chargers, who lost their fourth straight game.

On fourth down at the Chargers’ 49-yard line, Herbert’s five-yard completion to Mike Williams came up a yard short to end the contest.

“He has a very bright future in this league. He is going to be great for that organization,” Brees said of the 22-year old Herbert.

Williams caught two touchdown passes, Keenan Allen caught one and Hunter Henry caught the other touchdown.

Allen left the game with a back injury and did not return.

Williams gained 109 yards on five catches.