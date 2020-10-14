Wil Lutz on Monday kicked the game-winning 36-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime as the New Orleans Saints overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27.
Quarterback Drew Brees passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Saints had to overcame Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who tossed four touchdown passes at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Brees completed 33 of 47 passes for 325 yards for the Saints, who improved to 3-2 for the season.
The 17-point rally was the biggest comeback for Brees in 11 years.
“This was a wild one,” Brees said. “We did not play very well in the first half. We found ourselves in a 20-3 deficit in the first half, but we were able to get some points before the half. After halftime, the guys came out executing and doing the things that win football games.”
Brees said careless mistakes cost them early in the game.
“On the first couple of drives we were stagnant. We had some self-inflicted wounds. It didn’t feel like we were on the field very long and we didn’t have many opportunities, but we able to put it together in second half,” he said.
Lutz’s field goal broke a 27-27 tie. He also kicked a 48-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Herbert, the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, completed 20 of 34 for 264 yards for the Chargers, who lost their fourth straight game.
On fourth down at the Chargers’ 49-yard line, Herbert’s five-yard completion to Mike Williams came up a yard short to end the contest.
“He has a very bright future in this league. He is going to be great for that organization,” Brees said of the 22-year old Herbert.
Williams caught two touchdown passes, Keenan Allen caught one and Hunter Henry caught the other touchdown.
Allen left the game with a back injury and did not return.
Williams gained 109 yards on five catches.
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one