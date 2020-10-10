Will Smith on Thursday had five hits and drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the San Diego Padres 12-3 to book a National League Championship Series showdown with the Atlanta Braves.
After amassing the best record in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened regular season, the Dodgers are back in the championship series for the fourth time in five years.
They take on the Braves, who have used powerful pitching to make their deepest playoff run in 19 seasons.
Photo: AFP
Braves pitcher Kyle Wright struck out seven batters over six scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins that completed their three-game sweep in their National League Division Series.
In the American League, the big-hitting Houston Astros are one round from the World Series for the fourth consecutive year.
The Astros had two home runs from Michael Brantley, plus homers from Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve in an 11-6 victory over Oakland.
Houston face either the Tampa Bay Rays or New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Yankees forced a decisive Game 5 with a 5-1 victory.
The Dodgers scored 23 runs in three games against the Padres.
Smith’s five hits — with two doubles and three runs-batted-in — were the most ever for a Dodger in a post-season game.
“That’s pretty cool,” said Smith, calling his performance at the plate “just one of those days.”
“I’ve been swinging it pretty well lately, just nothing really to show for it,” he said. “They found some holes tonight and I put together some good at-bats.”
The Dodgers had 14 hits and nine walks against 11 Padres pitchers, breaking the game open with five two-out runs in the third inning.
The Dodgers put it out of reach with four runs in the ninth to set up a meeting with Atlanta, who are in the championship series for the first time since 2001.
“It means a lot,” Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said.
“Coming from where we were five years ago to where we are now is a complete 180,” added Freeman of a Braves team that lost 95 games in 2015. “For us to be in this situation is completely incredible.”
The Astros beat Oakland 3-1 in their best-of-five series.
The Astros downed the Dodgers in seven games in the 2017 World Series, lost to Boston in the 2018 championship series and returned to the World Series last year, falling in seven games to Washington.
“Experience had a lot to do with it,” Astros slugger Brantley said. “We came up short last year. To come back and play good post-season baseball was our goal. We’ve been putting quality at-bats together and getting wins.”
The Astros feats in 2017 and 2018 have been tainted by a sign-stealing scandal, but Brantley said that the team has pulled together in the face of hostility.
“It’s a team effort,” he said. “We’ve got each other’s backs.”
The Yankees rebounded from two straight defeats to Tampa Bay to extend their series.
Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres homered for the Yankees, while starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and three relievers combined to limit the Rays to three hits.
Voit, who led the majors with 22 home runs in the regular season, led off the second inning with his first homer of the post-season off Rays starting pitcher Ryan Thompson.
Torres belted a towering two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough that put New York up 4-1 with one out in the sixth inning.
It was Torres’ first home run of the playoffs and the fifth post-season homer of his career.
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the