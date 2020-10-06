Tom Brady throws five touchdowns as Bucs rally

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Tom Brady on Sunday threw five touchdowns to five different receivers to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a come-from-behind 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Tampa, Florida.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Brady passed for a total of 369 yards, with his favorite target being Mike Evans, who caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Brady led the Buccaneers back from a 17-point deficit after they gave up 24 unanswered points in the first half.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in their NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AP

“Tom, he’s never behind in his mind. We can always make plays to win games,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said.

“How can you not believe in him? He’s the greatest to ever do it,” receiver Scotty Miller said. “We just go in there and follow his lead.”

Ronald Jones led the rushing offense with 20 carries for 111 yards.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Herbert also threw an interception.

Brady connected with rookie running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a nine-yard touchdown pass to give Tampa Bay a 35-31 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Ryan Succop added a 26-yard field goal, before Carlton Davis sealed the victory with an interception.

“We’ve got to keep building on the confidence in one another, because there’s nothing we’re doing out there that’s perfect, but we’re going to have to keep building on the good things and learn from the bad things,” Brady said.

Elsewhere, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow collected his first NFL victory as the Bengals toppled the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25.

First overall draft pick Burrow made NFL history, becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in three straight games.

Burrow hit on 25 of 36 passes for 300 yards against the Jags, with one touchdown and one interception.

He compiled 316 yards at the Cleveland Browns and 312 yards at Philadelphia.

“We got the win, that’s all I care about,” Burrow said. “I can throw for seven or 500 yards — it doesn’t matter to me.”

Josh Allen passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another as the Buffalo Bills remained unbeaten by handing the Las Vegas Raiders their first home loss 30-23.

Allen completed 24 of 34 passes and Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 115 yards, while Devin Singletary rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo, who improved to 4-0.

Derek Carr completed 32 of 44 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas. Darren Waller caught nine passes for 88 yards, but also had a costly fumble.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries, while Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals for the Raiders.

Drew Brees threw consecutive touchdowns to Tre’Quan Smith as the New Orleans Saints rallied on short rest to beat the Detroit Lions 35-29.

Brees and Smith connected for two scores just 2 minutes, 19 seconds apart in the first half.

“Everybody just persevered and we found a way to get a big win,” Brees said.

The game was briefly in doubt after Saints player Michael Burton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday night.

Burton’s follow-up test came up negative, causing doctors to announce a “false positive” and clear the way for the game to go ahead.

“Just a lot of emotions going on because you never want to be a distraction,” Burton said. “They had to wake up other guys and test them.”

Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores as the Baltimore Ravens beat Washington Football Team 31-17.

Philip Rivers passed for 190 yards and a touchdown, while Rodrigo Blankenship kicked four field goals as the Indianapolis Colts handed the Chicago Bears their first loss 19-11.

The Browns beat the Cowboys 49-38, the Vikings vanquished the Texans 31-23, the Seahawks sank the Dolphins 31-23, the Rams downed the Giants 17-9, the Panthers defeated the Cardinals 31-21 and the Eagles edged the 49ers 25-20.

Additional reporting by staff writer