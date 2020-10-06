SSC Napoli risk a 3-0 forfeit for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash against Juventus amid a row over COVID-19 protocols in Italy on Sunday, allowing title rivals Atalanta BC and AC Milan to move top of Serie A ahead of Inter, who were held at SS Lazio.
Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli had been top of the league going into the weekend with two wins in as many games as they target a third Serie A title and first in 30 years, but Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski’s positive COVID-19 tests forced the southerners into home isolation on the instructions of health authorities in the Campania region.
However, Serie A said that all the health protocols were in place for the match in Turin to go ahead safely.
Photo: AFP
“[Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis asked me to postpone the match, I replied that there are regulations to be respected,” Juventus president Andrea Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia.
“A 3-0 win? I always prefer to win on the field,” Agnelli added, whose side had four points after two games as they chase a 10th consecutive title.
Amid the turmoil, Andrea Pirlo’s champions prepared for the game as usual. The Juventus bus pulled into the Allianz Stadium an hour beforehand, with the players remaining in their tracksuits on the pitch.
The match was eventually abandoned 45 minutes after its scheduled start time, with Napoli’s fate now depending on a meeting of Italian league officials today.
Elsewhere, Inter were held 1-1 in a bad-tempered game against Lazio in Rome, where both teams finished a man down.
Atalanta crushed Cagliari 5-2 in their first game in Bergamo this season, bringing their tally to 13 goals in three games played.
AC Milan beat promoted Spezia 3-0 to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.
Hellas Verona fell to their first defeat of the season after Jasmin Kurtic scored within the first minute to give Parma a 1-0 win, their first this season, while Benevento defeated Bologna 1-0.
BACK IN FULL SWING: Apart from two wins in the qualifiers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February, the match was Hsieh Su-wei’s first singles victory of the season Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday defeated world No. 143 Barbara Haas to advance to the second round of the French Open on a rain-affected day at Roland Garros in Paris. Hsieh defeated the Austrian qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in 1 hour, 34 minutes on the clay courts in the French capital. The Taiwanese world No. 63 saved five of eight break points and converted four of four, hitting 17 winners and taking advantage of her opponent’s 39 unforced errors to improve her career record against Haas to 2-1, after they claimed a victory apiece in their previous encounters in 2017. Apart
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a black player in the MLB during his long reign is being pulled off all future Most Valuable Player (MVP) plaques after more than 75 years. Kenesaw Mountain Landis would not be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), the group said on Friday. The decision came after 89 percent of its membership last week voted for his removal. “We will no longer be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020,” association president Paul Sullivan wrote. “Hopefully, when some sense
BOWING OUT: Jelena Ostapenko swept Karolina Pliskova out of the tournament, ending a miserable year for the Czech star who struggled at the Australian Open and US Open Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at the French Open as the duo began their bid for a second Grand Slam trophy. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing survived a scare in the second set when they fell 0-3 behind, but rallied to defeat Maria Sanchez of the US and Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4 in 69 minutes on Court 3 at Roland Garros in Paris. Taiwan’s Hsieh bounced back from the disappointment of a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the second round of the singles on Wednesday, while