SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Rider suspended over tweets

Team Trek on Thursday suspended 19-year-old American cycling hopeful Quinn Simmons from racing “until further notice” after he posted messages on Twitter in support of US President Donald Trump, which the team described as “divisive, incendiary and damaging.” Simmons, who is white, responded to a tweet by cycling journalist Jose Been that read: “If you follow me and support Trump, you can go,” by posting the word “bye” and a hand-waving emoji in a black skin tone. In a statement, the team said that Simmons had acted in a way that was “inappropriate for a Trek athlete.”

HORSE RACING

Jockey tests for cocaine

The champion jockey of British horse racing has tested positive for cocaine, the Professional Jockeys Association said on Thursday. Oisin Murphy returned a positive test for metabolites of the drug in a test undertaken in France on July 19, the association said. The 25-year-old rider from Ireland, who denied taking the drug, arranged for a hair sample test at an independent laboratory, which returned a negative result, the association said. He has shared those results with France Galop and is awaiting the result of its analysis of his B sample.

ATHLETICS

Runners’ shoes face scrutiny

Kenyan duo Brigid Kosgei and Ruth Chepngetich are tomorrow to use controversial shoes worn by Eliud Kipchoge in the London Marathon. Kenya’s Kipchoge broke the two-hour barrier in an unofficial event in Vienna in October last year, when he wore the platform Alphafly Next% shoes. While the shoes are allowed by World Athletics, they are estimated to improve running economy by up to 8 percent. Kipchoge’s record led to calls for the Nike shoes to be banned, but women’s marathon world record holder Kosgei is adamant the runner makes the difference. “It is someone who can run, it’s not the shoes, it does not depend on the shoes,” she said.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Burgess under investigation

Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) yesterday said it would investigate allegations of drug abuse and domestic violence involving former England international Sam Burgess and the South Sydney Rabbitohs team. The Australian newspaper said in a report that South Sydney had covered up misconduct by former captain Burgess during his playing career at the club. Burgess, who represented England in rugby league and rugby union at the 2015 World Cup, retired from the NRL last year, but has worked in a coaching role at the Rabbitohs. Hours after the NRL said they would investigate, Burgess stepped down from his coaching role at the Rabbitohs and his TV job with Fox League, a rugby league channel.

ATHLETICS

Athens Marathon canceled

This year’s Athens Marathon, scheduled for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said in a statement. The Greek athletic federation, SEGAS, said they considered a number of scenarios, including conducting only the full 42km race and reducing the number of participants, but were forced to call it off as they could not guarantee the safety of the runners.