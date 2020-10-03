Whistles screech on the sea breeze as three female Somalian coaches inspect a line of women in black and blue headscarves dribbling basketballs.
It is not just the heat that makes it hard: The women are also braving the scorn of their families and the threat of attack by gunmen who think women should not publicly play sports.
“We cannot openly say we are going to play. We put our playing clothes and shoes in school bags and carry them that way to the field and we pretend we are going to school or university,” said Fardawsa Omar Ahmed, 20, a university graduate who also plays volleyball and football.
Photo: Reuters
Her family used to discourage her from playing, but now they accept it, she said.
The women only play in compounds behind high concrete walls, which shield them from the gaze of the curious or those who might attack them.
One of the coaches, Suham Hassan Sobran, 40, played as a child before civil war broke out in Somalia in 1991.
She restarted in 2009, when the Islamist al Shabaab insurgency still controlled large swathes of the city.
Sobran and her two friends train about 30 other women on a court enclosed in Mogadishu’s Hamar Jajab district office.
A police checkpoint lies nearby — such checkpoints are often a target for al Shabaab, which was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still mounts frequent attacks.
On the court’s gate is a painting of a woman playing basketball and slogans promoting good sportsmanship.
Another of the coaches, Faduma Ali Abdirahman, 39, now a mother of six, once played on Somalia’s national team, traveling to Djibouti and Uganda for matches.
The women receive no funding. When they play matches, the trainers pool money to buy a cheap cup as a prize, but they love what they do, and dream of starting teams all over Somalia.
TAIWANESE TO PLAY: Jason Jung faces Frederico Coria in the men’s singles first round today, while in the women’s singles, Hsieh Su-wei is to take on Barbara Haas Novak Djokovic is to renew his love-hate relationship with Roland Garros in the knowledge that it is himself rather than seemingly unsettled 12-time champion Rafael Nadal who could pose the greatest threat to winning a second Paris title and 18th Grand Slam crown. The only man to beat Djokovic this year is Djokovic after the Serb’s hair-trigger temper prompted a sensational disqualification from the US Open. The 33-year-old arrives in the French capital with a 31-1 record this year after his New York brain-fade was followed by a record 36th Masters title in Rome. Djokovic’s 2016 triumph at Roland Garros allowed him to
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in
Taiwan Steel on Sunday took sole possession of the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League standings for the first time this season after a 9-2 thrashing of Taipower in a title showdown in which man-of-the-match Marc Fenelus scored four goals and provided two assists. In a match billed as the season’s key battle between the league’s two leading teams, both on 36 points, Taipower’s players wilted under the pressure and got blown away by an outstanding display from Taiwan Steel, who cruised to their ninth consecutive victory. Taiwan Steel opened the scoring within five minutes in the rain in Taoyuan when
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick said that the prospect of Lewis Hamilton equaling the Ferrari great’s all-time record of 91 wins has given him something to aim for when he gets to Formula One. Hamilton, who replaced Michael Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013, can take his 91st victory in today’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi — a race he has won four times previously. “One sentence my dad always used to say was: ‘Records are there to be broken.’ It’s everybody’s aim in this sport to do that,” Formula Two championship leader Mick Schumacher said on Friday. “I think Lewis had a very, very