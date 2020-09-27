RUGBY UNION
Wallabies’ pay restored
The Wallabies marked their first day in isolation in New Zealand with news that they would return to full pay for the rest of the year according to an agreement between Rugby Australia (RA) and the Rugby Players Union Association. Dave Rennie’s team arrived in New Zealand on Friday and were immediately placed in isolation for 14 days ahead of their Bledisloe Cup Tests with the All Blacks next month. RA was forced to enact pay cuts earlier this year due to financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, with players in April accepting a 60 percent pay cut. They had their salaries reinstated to 70 percent in July and would return to 100 percent on Oct. 1 ahead of their international program, which also includes the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship. Super Rugby players’ salaries would remain at 70 percent, RA and the union said in a statement yesterday. “We are obviously not alone in the financial challenges that we are facing, but our playing group have stood up and acknowledged their role to play in securing the game’s future in Australia,” RA interim chief executive Rob Clarke said.
BADMINTON
Tour’s Asian leg moved
The Asian leg of the Badminton World Tour scheduled for November has been moved to next year in Bangkok, officials said on Friday, in the latest disruption to the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sport has seen international matches called off throughout the year as authorities around the world restrict movement and public gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. The Badminton World Federation said three tournaments under the tour were now scheduled to be played back-to-back in the middle of January, with the finals at the end of the month. The Asian leg of the games originally planned for November were no longer “viable” and the Asian leg of the tour would be played in Thailand, it said. “The January dates provide BWF with the best possible opportunity to resume and complete the HSBC BWF World Tour for 2020 as part of our return to international badminton,” it said in a statement.
OLYMPICS
Suga vows Games success
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer as “proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.” The Games were postponed as COVID-19 spread worldwide and there has been widespread doubt about their future. Suga said in a prerecorded speech at the UN General Assembly that he would “spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure.”
ATHLETICS
Russia granted extension
Russia’s suspended athletics federation (RusAF) has been granted a six-month extension to finalize its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sport’s global governing body said yesterday. RusAF was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes. The World Athletics Council said it had approved a recommendation from its Russia Taskforce to extend the deadline for the federation to produce an appropriate reinstatement plan by March 1 next year. The taskforce said that the missed deadline “appears to be due not to a lack of willingness, but rather a lack of know-how and resources.”
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017