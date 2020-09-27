Pacquiao camp says it wants McGregor fight next year

AFP, MANILA





Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor next year, an aide said in a statement yesterday.

“For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,” Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson said, adding that negotiations are ongoing.

The fight could be staged in the Middle East after the pandemic abates, the aide said, adding that Pacquiao would donate a portion of his prize earnings to Filipino COVID-19 victims.

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao trains at a gym in Manila on June 6 last year. Photo: AFP

Pacquiao’s promoter Sean Gibbons on Friday told reporters in Los Angeles that the eight-division world champion was mulling a possible comeback fight with McGregor, although the two camps were a “long way” from an agreement.

Earlier on Friday, McGregor wrote on Twitter that he was “boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

“It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era,” McGregor wrote.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor arrives for the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. Photo: AFP

Pacquiao has not fought since claiming the WBA welterweight crown with a stunning victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July last year.

A bout against McGregor, who faced welterweight king Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017, would guarantee Pacquiao another lucrative payday as he nears the end of an illustrious boxing career.

“Our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight,” Joson said.

Gibbons said that McGregor had shown in his Floyd bout that the Irishman was capable of challenging “the best boxers in the world.”

Pacquiao has successfully combined a political career in the Philippines, where he is an elected senator, while continuing to box at the highest level.

“His main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money and food, among other necessities,” Joson said.