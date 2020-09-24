They had just lost a playoff heartbreaker, and two nights later the Denver Nuggets quickly went from in control to in trouble.
Escaping trouble is what these Nuggets do best.
“Everybody always has us packing our bags and leaving, but we’re not ready to go,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “For some reason we love this bubble.”
Photo: Kim Klement-USA Today
They have at least two more games in it.
Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and two late three-pointers to halt a Los Angeles Lakers charge, helping the Nuggets to a 114-106 victory on Tuesday that cut Los Angeles’ lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.
The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, but held on, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for this never-out-of-it team.
“We feel that we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest,” Murray said. “So we’re just going to move on to Game 4.”
Denver has set a record by erasing two 3-1 deficits in this post-season, but no NBA team has ever come back from 3-0.
Jerami Grant added a playoff career-high 26 points, while Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who will try to even the series today.
LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds — his 26th playoff triple-double — for the Lakers, who remain two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance in a decade.
Anthony Davis, who made the winning three-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2, scored 27 points.
The Nuggets led by 20 with 10 minutes, 30 seconds left, and soon after were hanging on after the Lakers charged back with a 19-2 run, turning to a zone defense and forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets.
“We played some pretty good ball in the fourth quarter, but those first 36 minutes, that hurt us obviously,” James said.
With Denver’s lead down to four, Murray made a three-pointer with two minutes, 16 seconds remaining. He then found Paul Millsap under the basket for a score before hitting a long three to push the lead back to 111-99 with 53 seconds to play.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel had said that his team were fortunate to win Game 2, in which they committed 24 turnovers, and would have to be better on Tuesday.
Instead, it was the Nuggets who raised their game and played from ahead, ending a streak of six straight games where they trailed at halftime.
“Maybe they can beat us by 20, 30, they can beat us by a last shot, but we just cannot quit. Effort needs to be there,” Jokic said.
The Lakers built leads of 15 or more in the second quarter of the first two games. This time it was the Nuggets who started to run away in that period, even with Jokic on the bench resting for their big run that started it.
Denver began with a 7-0 spurt, the last five from Michael Porter Jr, to open a nine-point lead. After a dunk by James, Murray made a three-pointer and Monte Morris scored the next five to make it a 15-2 start to the period and give the Nuggets a 44-29 advantage.
It would grow to 18 and could have been worse if not for Davis, who scored nine straight Lakers points. Markieff Morris’ three-pointer trimmed it to 63-53 at halftime.
The Lakers got the first five points of the third to cut the lead in half, but Denver regained control and led 93-75 after three.
Murray finished with eight rebounds.
‘GREAT EVENING‘: In the women’s singles in Rome, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova advanced, while Rafael Nadal swept into the quarters in the men’s singles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Friday had to dig deep to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The top seeds, who did not drop a game in their opening match on the clay courts at the Foro Italico, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The reigning Wimbledon champions saved nine of 11 break points and converted three of eight, winning 56 percent of points on their second serve and sending down two aces
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two
‘GREAT COMPETITOR’: Former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was tested by American teenager Coco Gauff, before the Spaniard advanced in three sets Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Thursday cruised into the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia by handing their Japanese opponents a rare “double bagel,” a feat matched by US Open losing finalist Victoria Azarenka in the women’s singles. Top seeds Hsieh and Strycova took just 49 minutes to see off the challenge of Japanese duo Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-0, 6-0 on the clay courts at the Foro Italico in Rome. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved both break points they faced and converted six of 14, winning 62 percent of their first