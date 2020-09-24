Murray, Nuggets cut Lakers’ lead to 2-1

COMEBACK: The Nuggets nearly lost all of their 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, but held on to win, setting a record by erasing two 3-1 deficits in this post-season

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





They had just lost a playoff heartbreaker, and two nights later the Denver Nuggets quickly went from in control to in trouble.

Escaping trouble is what these Nuggets do best.

“Everybody always has us packing our bags and leaving, but we’re not ready to go,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “For some reason we love this bubble.”

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: Kim Klement-USA Today

They have at least two more games in it.

Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and two late three-pointers to halt a Los Angeles Lakers charge, helping the Nuggets to a 114-106 victory on Tuesday that cut Los Angeles’ lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, but held on, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for this never-out-of-it team.

“We feel that we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest,” Murray said. “So we’re just going to move on to Game 4.”

Denver has set a record by erasing two 3-1 deficits in this post-season, but no NBA team has ever come back from 3-0.

Jerami Grant added a playoff career-high 26 points, while Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who will try to even the series today.

LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds — his 26th playoff triple-double — for the Lakers, who remain two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance in a decade.

Anthony Davis, who made the winning three-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2, scored 27 points.

The Nuggets led by 20 with 10 minutes, 30 seconds left, and soon after were hanging on after the Lakers charged back with a 19-2 run, turning to a zone defense and forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets.

“We played some pretty good ball in the fourth quarter, but those first 36 minutes, that hurt us obviously,” James said.

With Denver’s lead down to four, Murray made a three-pointer with two minutes, 16 seconds remaining. He then found Paul Millsap under the basket for a score before hitting a long three to push the lead back to 111-99 with 53 seconds to play.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel had said that his team were fortunate to win Game 2, in which they committed 24 turnovers, and would have to be better on Tuesday.

Instead, it was the Nuggets who raised their game and played from ahead, ending a streak of six straight games where they trailed at halftime.

“Maybe they can beat us by 20, 30, they can beat us by a last shot, but we just cannot quit. Effort needs to be there,” Jokic said.

The Lakers built leads of 15 or more in the second quarter of the first two games. This time it was the Nuggets who started to run away in that period, even with Jokic on the bench resting for their big run that started it.

Denver began with a 7-0 spurt, the last five from Michael Porter Jr, to open a nine-point lead. After a dunk by James, Murray made a three-pointer and Monte Morris scored the next five to make it a 15-2 start to the period and give the Nuggets a 44-29 advantage.

It would grow to 18 and could have been worse if not for Davis, who scored nine straight Lakers points. Markieff Morris’ three-pointer trimmed it to 63-53 at halftime.

The Lakers got the first five points of the third to cut the lead in half, but Denver regained control and led 93-75 after three.

Murray finished with eight rebounds.