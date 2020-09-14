Lakers defeat Rockets to end decade-long drought

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





The Los Angeles Lakers are going to the conference finals for the first time in a decade, ending the longest drought in franchise history.

LeBron James is going there for the first time since 2018. For him, that also qualifies as ending a drought.

James on Saturday night scored 29 points and the Lakers wrapped up their first trip to the NBA Western Conference finals since 2010 by topping the Houston Rockets 119-96 in Game 5 at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, marks Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon in Game 5 their NBA Western Conference semi-final series in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It’s the reason I wanted to be a part of this franchise, to take them back to a place that they were accustomed to being — and that’s competing for a championship,” James said. “It’s an honor for me to wear the purple and gold, and for us, we just try to continue the legacy.”

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points, Markieff Morris 16, Danny Green 14 and Anthony Davis finished with 13 for the top-seeded Lakers.

They are to play either the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers or third-seeded Denver Nuggets for the West title in a series that will not begin before Wednesday.

James is going to the conference finals for the 11th time overall — six with Cleveland, four with Miami and now with the Lakers.

It is his ninth time getting to this round in the last 10 seasons; the one miss in that stretch was last season, when his inaugural year with the Lakers fell apart because of injury and the team missed the playoffs.

“The opportunity to play for a championship, that’s what we’re all here for, that’s what we all signed up for,” James said.

James Harden scored 30 points, Jeff Green scored 13 and Russell Westbrook had 10 for Houston.

“Tough season for us,” Harden said. “Obviously, it didn’t end like we wanted it to. Just got to figure it out.”

Now that the off-season is here, speculation about Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni’s future is likely to ramp up. His contract with the team is complete, the sides could not agree on the terms of an extension a year ago, and he has been mentioned as a candidate for vacancies in Indiana and Philadelphia.

“We’ve got a great organization, great city, great fans, team’s great,” D’Antoni said. “I mean, everything’s good here. We’ll see what happens, but I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”