Edinson Cavani has swapped soccer boots for ballet shoes to help popularize classical dance for boys and smash stereotypes in his native Uruguay.
As the soccer world speculates on the 33-year-old’s future, Cavani donned tights at Uruguay’s National School of Dance in Montevideo in a bid to encourage boys in soccer-mad Uruguay to take up ballet.
“I don’t share the view that every boy has to play only soccer,” the long-haired striker said.
Photo: AFP / SODRE / Nicolas der Agopian
“I believe that girls and boys have to be free to seek their happiness in what they are most passionate about, because that’s the best way to be well-trained, growing day by day in a firm structure,” Cavani said.
Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time record scorer has ended his contract with the French champions and is a free agent, with clubs like Italy’s Juventus and Atletico Madrid circling for his signature.
However, before heading back to Europe to find a new club, Cavani accepted an invitation from the National School for Artistic Training (ENFA) to take part in a campaign to increase the recruitment of boys in Uruguay’s national ballet school.
Photo: AFP
Trading his body-swerves and step-overs for pirouettes and glissades, Cavani was put through his paces by professional dancers at the Official Service of Diffusion, Representations and Entertainment (SODRE), which hosts the country’s national ballet company, before recording a video message for young ballet hopefuls.
“The experience was incredible. The dancers explained to me how to do the steps and when I saw them, I was left with a real sense of admiration — because dance is something wonderful,” he said.
The Uruguay striker said that the link with ballet came through his wife, Jocelyn Burgardt, who has a university degree in cultural management.
“My life partner is passionate about dance. That’s why, when we were in Paris, we went to see the ballet — where we had a great time and really enjoyed it,” Cavani said.
Uruguay has always punched above its weight on the world soccer stage, twice winning the FIFA World Cup.
In large part, it is down to what they call Garra Charrua — a fighting spirit rooted in the culture of the country’s last indigenous community, the Charruas, and the silky skill of soccer players such as Cavani.
However, Cavani’s message is that Uruguay’s young men should not be afraid to embrace their graceful side, too.
Of the 440 students attending ENFA’s classes in ballet, contemporary dance, tango, folklore and lyrical art, fewer than a quarter are male.
The proportion plummets in dance, which has 148 girls to 12 boys during a period when the SODRE has emerged as one of the most prestigious ballet companies in Latin America.
“The gender gap is not narrowing, not even in tango — and it hasn’t changed in recent years,” ENFA director Natalia Sobrera said.
When boys do enroll, many drop out of the classes early because of a lack of family support, she added.
“Then there’s all of the peer pressure,” Sobrera said. “There are a lot of boys who hide their ballet shoes in their backpacks — sometimes even from their fathers, because they don’t like them coming,” she said.
Given the cultural stereotypes, the campaign fronted by Cavani is aimed at families, as much as at the boys themselves.
For the younger boys, there are no prejudices — “it’s a physical experience, where you acquire habits of movement, like in soccer,” Sobrera said.
However, there is work to do to get adults to leave behind their preconceived notions about dance and gender, she said.
“Dance has nothing to do with the question of masculinity,” she added.
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining
REJUVENATION: The Belarusian is bidding to become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam singles after having a child when she takes on Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka on Thursday came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams and set up a US Open final against Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Azarenka recovered from a 6-1 hammering in the first set to win the next two 6-3, 6-3 and schedule her first Grand Slam final appearance in seven years. The former world No. 1 is enjoying a remarkable renaissance in New York that the Belarusian credits to finding humility, following several years disrupted by injury and a custody battle over her son. “I think when you’re coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player