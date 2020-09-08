The top three teams won their matches in the Taiwan Mulan Football League on Saturday, with the title race heading to the wire with five points separating leaders Hualien City and defending champions Taichung Blue Whale, who are due to face off at the weekend.
Hualien City laid down a marker in Saturday’s opening match by defeating Hang Yuan 4-0.
Midfielder Hsu Yi-yun opened the scoring when her cross, which eluded goalkeeper Liao Wen-chi, bounced off the far post into the net for the lead just before halftime.
Photo courtesy of the CTFA
Within 12 minutes of the restart Hualien City had added two more, both from passes from the right flank, from Lin Kai-ling and Tan Wen-lin.
In 74th minute, striker Wu Shih-ping headed the fourth to complete the rout and go top of the race for the golden boot with 17 goals.
Saturday’s second match featured the debut of Japanese defender Minori Wakabayashi, a late-season transfer looking to bolster the defense of last-placed Kaohsiung Sunny Bank, who took on Taichung Blue Whale.
It was billed as a showdown between the former JEF United Chiba defender and Blue Whale’s in-form striker Michelle Pao, after the two played against each other in Japan’s Nadeshiko League in 2017, Pao with Nojima Stella Kanagawa Sagamihara.
Pao scored a brace in the first half, the second her 17th goal this season, to move alongside Wu as the league’s top scorers.
Lee Hsiu-chin added another two for Blue Whale in the second half, before some sloppy play allowed Sunny Bank to grab two late consolation goals in a more respectable 4-2 loss, the first time they have scored two goals in a match this season.
“I was worried about playing in the afternoon heat, as in Japan we mostly play evening games. So I was drained in the second half and got a bit of cramp, and needed to drink a lot of water,” Wakabayashi said.
“Although we lost, our team did not give up and kept on fighting, and we had a better result this time. I want to help the team to improve in the coming games,” she said.
Wakabayashi said that she is a friend of Blue Whale’s Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka, as they were teammates in the Japan U18 squad.
“So it’s nice to see her [Tanaka], to play against her and Michelle Pao in this game,” she said. “I had visited Taiwan before, the people are very friendly and the COVID-19 situation is under control, so it is good to live and play football here in Taiwan.”
In Saturday’s other match, Lin Ya-han and Lin Hsin-hui each scored a brace as Taipei Bravo thrashed Inter Taoyuan 5-1.
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was