Alexey Lutsenko of Astana on Thursday won stage six of the Tour de France, completing a long breakaway over two mountains in the magnificent Cevennes National Park.
Briton Adam Yates held on to the overall leader’s yellow jersey, despite a dramatic late bid by Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe to snatch it back with a trademark kick to the finish that clawed back a few seconds.
“It went really well, with an escape with big riders we needed to control, but a good day for us,” Yates said.
Photo: AFP
Alaphilippe lost the yellow jersey to Yates on Wednesday when a late water pickup cost him a 20-second penalty. The Mitchelton-Scott rider admitting he would not have wanted to take the lead in that manner, but that he would defend it with everything he had.
There were no other attempted attacks from among the group of favorites.
“The final ascent is a shallow climb, where you’d waste a lot of energy to gain just a few seconds if you tried anything,” Yates said.
Lutsenko tagged along with an escape group including Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet, who finished third 55 seconds down, with Spaniard Jesus Herrada in second.
“That was the most beautiful win of my career,” said the Kazakh national champion, who has also won a stage of the Vuelta a Espana. “It was important for my team Astana, too.”
Lutsenko made sure he did not falter on the final climb.
“Near the end I knew Herrada couldn’t catch me,” he said.
It was the first stage where the traditional party mood could be detected on the roadside. Most of the signs were in support of Thibaut Pinot, France’s favorite “boy next door.”
Notoriously moody, Pinot stopped to chat with reporters.
“I’m feeling better and better,” said Pinot, who fell hard on the first stage in the rain in Nice.
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Losing Lionel Messi need not be a catastrophe for Barcelona. It might be an opportunity. The Catalan soccer team is — by revenue — the richest sports club in the world, wealthier even than the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. However, Messi’s reported annual salary of 71 million euros (US$84 million) has a distorting effect on Barca’s cost structure, allowing other — worse — players to seek comparable pay, and dragging overall costs up. The club last year reported net profit representing just 0.5 percent of its 837 million euros in sales. The exit of Messi, who submitted a transfer request this week, should let it
NOT GIVING UP: Blue Whale beat Taipei Bravo 2-1, taking them to within five points of Hualien City, although their manager said it would be difficult to pass the leaders Scoreboard leaders Hualien City and second-ranked Taichung Blue Whale won their Taiwan Mulan Football League matches on Saturday, with five points now separating them, while Hang Yuan FC and Inter Taoyuan finished with a scoreless draw. In the first match, Hualien City beat Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 3-0 to maintain their winning streak this season. Striker Tan Wen-lin opened the account in the 38th minute by slotting the ball into an empty net, as there was confusion between Kaohsiung goalkeeper Lee Ya-ting and the defense. In the 70th minute, Lin Hsiao-yun took possession during a scramble inside goal area, and curved a shot inside
After a late pileup on Nice’s iconic Promenade des Anglais, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won a crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Norwegian earned the overall race leader’s yellow jersey after having fought back from an early fall, which looked like ruling him out. This year’s Tour set off two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under strict health protocols. However, the first rain in the Mediterranean city since June turned the opening jaunt of the 21-day race into a lottery with one motorbike race official describing the road surface as an