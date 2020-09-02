Team Lotto-Soudal on Monday recovered from a nightmare start to the Tour de France when their pocket-size sprinter Caleb Ewan finessed his way to victory in the third stage.
The Australian hit 69kph as he slalomed through his rivals, riding dangerously close to the barrier before whizzing around Sam Bennett for a career fourth-stage win.
“It’s always nice for the whole team. We have a win and we can relax a bit — and it’s when there’s a more relaxed atmosphere that you perform the best,” Ewan told a news conference.
Photo: AFP
Lotto-Soudal came close to not even starting the Tour as four staff members were sent home after a mechanic and a caretaker tested positive for COVID-19.
The International Cycling Union had just relaxed the rules on potential exclusions from the event, ruling that two riders or more testing positive within a seven-day period would lead to the whole outfit being sent packing.
However, French health authorities early on Saturday toughened the stance, reverting the rule to its original form: If two members of the team, staffers included, test positive for COVID-19, the outfit would be excluded from the race.
As the rule was not retroactive, the Belgian team were allowed to start in Nice on Saturday, but it was not the end of their misfortunes.
Former Paris-Roubaix champion John Degenkolb was eliminated after finishing the rain-hit, crash-marred opening stage outside the time limit and former world champion Philippe Gilbert abandoned with a broken kneecap.
That day, Ewan had been tipped to win the stage and take the first yellow jersey, but nothing went according to plan for the Australian.
“It was a pretty terrible start for the team,” he said. “We came here to win stages and get the yellow jersey in the first stage and we lost two riders. The morale was down after losing two good riders, Phil and John having a lot of experience.”
Ewan should have a chance to add to his four stage wins, and further boost the team’s morale, at the end of Friday’s seventh stage, which is expected to be decided in a bunch sprint.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Losing Lionel Messi need not be a catastrophe for Barcelona. It might be an opportunity. The Catalan soccer team is — by revenue — the richest sports club in the world, wealthier even than the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. However, Messi’s reported annual salary of 71 million euros (US$84 million) has a distorting effect on Barca’s cost structure, allowing other — worse — players to seek comparable pay, and dragging overall costs up. The club last year reported net profit representing just 0.5 percent of its 837 million euros in sales. The exit of Messi, who submitted a transfer request this week, should let it