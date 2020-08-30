First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span.
Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on.
The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals.
Photo: AFP
However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because for the first time in years the league would not have one of the two players who combined for 11 world player of the year awards recently.
It would still have Luka Modric at Real Madrid, who ended a run by Ronaldo and Messi in 2018, but the Croatian is not nearly as popular.
Messi on Tuesday asked to leave Barcelona, invoking a contract clause that allowed him to depart for free after the end of the season, but the club claimed that the clause expired on June 10.
Photo: Reuters
Club president Josep Bartomeu has offered to resign if he was the reason Messi wanted to leave, but the player is yet to speak publicly since announcing his decision.
The league still benefited from Messi’s presence after Ronaldo left, but now it would not have that same star power anymore.
Despite concerns when Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, La Liga was quick to boast the fact that his departure had little effect on its finances. It did not see any reduction in income from television rights nor had any petitions for discounts from broadcasters. The league actually continued to see a steady rise in audiences.
League president Javier Tebas was not so secure regarding Messi’s departure, though.
“Although they weren’t happy in Madrid when Ronaldo left, his departure had almost no effect because for years we have been working to make sure that the brand La Liga transcends its players, but it’s different in Messi’s case,” Tebas told Catalan radio stadium RAC1 in June. “Messi is the best player in the history of soccer. We have been lucky to have always had him in our league.”
“I think that Messi’s departure would be noticeable,” Tebas said. “He is an icon of Spanish soccer, of La Liga, and I would ask him to ‘please end his career in our league,’ where we have given him so much affection.”
Tebas said that Messi adds an important value to the league, but his absence would not be “a catastrophe.”
“We have television contracts signed with or without Messi,” he said.
Tebas has always worked to try to make the league more attractive to top players.
He has been lobbying for the Spanish government to change some of its tax rules that might have been scaring some players away.
Local tax authorities have been going after soccer stars in recent years, accusing several of them of fraud over how they have interpreted the local laws, especially regarding image rights.
Ronaldo and Messi have been among the many players targeted, with Messi actually being convicted in 2017.
Tax rules in Italy and France are considered less strict on players than in Spain.
Tebas also supports the return of the “Beckham Law,” which used to give tax breaks to foreign players in Spain, but was altered some years ago to keep them from benefiting.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself