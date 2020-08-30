La Liga faces the departure of another star

AP, MADRID





First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span.

Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on.

The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, right, controls the ball during their La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on June 30. Photo: AFP

However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because for the first time in years the league would not have one of the two players who combined for 11 world player of the year awards recently.

It would still have Luka Modric at Real Madrid, who ended a run by Ronaldo and Messi in 2018, but the Croatian is not nearly as popular.

Messi on Tuesday asked to leave Barcelona, invoking a contract clause that allowed him to depart for free after the end of the season, but the club claimed that the clause expired on June 10.

A woman poses with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi merchandise after he on Friday announced his intention to leave the Spanish club. Photo: Reuters

Club president Josep Bartomeu has offered to resign if he was the reason Messi wanted to leave, but the player is yet to speak publicly since announcing his decision.

The league still benefited from Messi’s presence after Ronaldo left, but now it would not have that same star power anymore.

Despite concerns when Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, La Liga was quick to boast the fact that his departure had little effect on its finances. It did not see any reduction in income from television rights nor had any petitions for discounts from broadcasters. The league actually continued to see a steady rise in audiences.

League president Javier Tebas was not so secure regarding Messi’s departure, though.

“Although they weren’t happy in Madrid when Ronaldo left, his departure had almost no effect because for years we have been working to make sure that the brand La Liga transcends its players, but it’s different in Messi’s case,” Tebas told Catalan radio stadium RAC1 in June. “Messi is the best player in the history of soccer. We have been lucky to have always had him in our league.”

“I think that Messi’s departure would be noticeable,” Tebas said. “He is an icon of Spanish soccer, of La Liga, and I would ask him to ‘please end his career in our league,’ where we have given him so much affection.”

Tebas said that Messi adds an important value to the league, but his absence would not be “a catastrophe.”

“We have television contracts signed with or without Messi,” he said.

Tebas has always worked to try to make the league more attractive to top players.

He has been lobbying for the Spanish government to change some of its tax rules that might have been scaring some players away.

Local tax authorities have been going after soccer stars in recent years, accusing several of them of fraud over how they have interpreted the local laws, especially regarding image rights.

Ronaldo and Messi have been among the many players targeted, with Messi actually being convicted in 2017.

Tax rules in Italy and France are considered less strict on players than in Spain.

Tebas also supports the return of the “Beckham Law,” which used to give tax breaks to foreign players in Spain, but was altered some years ago to keep them from benefiting.